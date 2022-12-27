ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Central Ohio restaurants that closed in 2022

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Several noteworthy central Ohio restaurants and bars announced they would be closing their doors in 2022, including Cleaver, Lineage Brewing, Nida’s Thai, Smith & Wollensky, and The Dry Mill.

Listed below are prominent restaurants that closed in 2022.

Aangan India Bistro
The restaurant shuttered its doors at 7520 High Cross Blvd., with hopes of eventually relocating.

Arepazo
Arepazo closed its Gahanna location at 93 N. High St. in February.

Bandit Pizza and Pairings by Rockmill
The space at 503 S. Front St. previously closed in April and was home to Rockmill Tavern, but the brewery converted it to a pizza eatery last year.

Barra Taco’s
Barra Taco’s at 3051 Northwest Blvd. closed in September after opening in early 2021.

BBR
BBR closed in the Arena District this past April.

Bogey Bar and Grill
The Bogey Bar and Grill, a popular spot for the Memorial Tournament, closed in February . In a post to its Facebook page, the staff wrote that the death of the restaurant’s owner, Jeff Parenteau, on Jan. 31 is the driving reason for the closure.

Boston Stoker
The Victorian Village coffee shop announced its closing in October.

Boxwood Biscuit
The Short North restaurant announced on Instagram that its last day of business would be in January. The biscuit restaurant started as a pop-up in 2020, making use of the kitchen at a time when dine-in business wasn’t possible or practical at the bar.

Cleaver
Cleaver announced in August that its location at 1099 W. 1st Ave. is closed, effective immediately. Owner Tony Tanner, in a Facebook post, said there weren’t enough sales to support the venture going forward.

CoreLife Eatery
The chain that once had four central Ohio locations closed its last restaurant at 1791 Olentangy River Road in December.

DeArini’s Tavern and Grill
After more than 50 years, DeArini’s at 1492 Henderson Road closed in May.

DeVine Tastings & Dining
DeVine closed at 958 N. High St. after making its debut in fall of 2020. Owners listed the pandemic and staffing challenges as the reason for closing.

LaSalle’s Southern Kitchen & Bar
LaSalle’s closed downtown after less than a year of operation.

Lemon Shark Poke and Makai Grill
One year later to the day from its grand opening, Lemon Shark abruptly announced its closing in February.

Lineage Brewing
Lineage announced its closing in April, making space for Combustion Brewing.

Luck Bros’ Coffee House
The long-standing Grenview coffee shop at 1101 W. 1st St. closed permanently in January.

Marshall’s Restaurant and Bar
Owners Matt and Shannon Marshall wrote the restaurant and bar at 1105 W. 1st Ave. closed in July , as the Marshalls shifted their focus to their other business, Central Ohio Tree Trimming Service. The pair has been operating both since 2013.

Max & Erma’s
The Max & Erma’s location at 8050 E. Broad St. closed its doors over the summer.

Melt Bar and Grilled
One of Melt Bar and Grilled’s Columbus branches is no more, after the company’s owner said in July that a rising number of issues no longer made it sustainable.

Momo Ghar
The eatery at 2800 Festival Lane in Dublin permanently closed in March.

Neighbor’s Deli
After a decade, Neighbor’s Deli at 2142 W. Henderson Road closed in May.

Nida’s Thai
Nida’s Thai on High, an immigrant-owned stalwart on North High Street and Second Avenue, announced its closing in December, citing the ever-changing, bustling nature of the Short North neighborhood and challenges in maintaining a full-fledged restaurant.

North High Brewing
After celebrating 10 years of business, North High Brewing is closing its original location at 1288 N. High St.

Oodles
Oodles shuttered its restaurants at 765 Neil Ave. in Harrison West and 443 E. Main St. near downtown in February. A sign on the Neil Avenue store attributed the closing to the labor shortage.

Pub Mahone
The Irish bar at 31 E. Gay St. closed its doors in March.

Punk Pigs
The grilled cheese restaurant at 2515 Summit St. closed after a man picked up a brick and threw it into the restaurant’s right front window , shattering it and knocking down its pink neon pig.

Smith & Wollensky
At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is closing in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus.

Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen
The restaurant and live music venue at 266 E. Main St. in New Albany closed in May.

Tee Jaye’s Country Place
A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors in September due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dry Mill
Owners of The Dry Mill said on Facebook a decline in sales the past few months lead to the decision to close. Columbus natives David Payne and Colin Thomas opened the bar on April 30 to provide a fun atmosphere without the pressure of alcohol.

The Market
The Italian Village staple announced in September that they would be serving their final meal.

The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express
The Sauce at 109 N. Hamilton St. in Gahanna closed in May after opening in October 2021.

The Shrunken Head
The bar and live music venue at 251 W. 5th Ave. in Victorian Village closed in July.

Woody’s Wing House
The Hilliard location at 1840 Hilliard Rome Rd. closed its doors in July.

Additional closings in central Ohio:

  • Arena District:
    • Dahlia Nightclub
  • Campus:
    • Aracri Pizzeria
    • Eden Burger
  • Clintonville:
    • Buddha Bowl
    • Papa Giorgio’s
    • The Pit BBQ Grille
    • Portia’s Diner
  • Dublin:
    • Black Radish Creamery
    • Cake Walk
    • Hen Quarter
    • Kintsugi Sushi
    • The Little Kitchen
    • Noodle Topia
  • East Side:
    • Indochine Cafe
    • Leipzig Haus
  • Lewis Center:
    • The Porch
  • Pickerington:
    • Crispy Coop
    • Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream
  • Short North:
    • Two Truths
    • White Castle
  • Worthington:
    • The Light of Seven Matchsticks
    • Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza
