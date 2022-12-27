PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chaotic crash sent several people to the hospital overnight. Five people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in Station Square. Just before 2 a.m., an SUV struck a tree near the intersection of First Street and McKean Street. We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for further details. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO