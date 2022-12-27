ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMJ.com

1 dead after Campbell house fire

One person is dead after a house fire early Saturday morning in Campbell. The flames broke out at a home on Andrews Avenue near Jackson Street around 1:00 AM. Multiple crews from Struthers and Coitsville were called in to help Campbell firefighters get the flames under control. Campbell's fire chief...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies victim of Columbiana house fire

The Columbiana County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire Monday night. 57-year-old Todd Taylor was found dead in a home on North Pearl Street in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to the fire shortly before midnight Monday. The coroner is still working to determine...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue

A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
erienewsnow.com

Missing Woman in Crawford County Found Dead

A missing endangered woman in Crawford County has been found dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police on Friday. Kelli Mead, 41, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Beaver Township. Troopers said there were no indications of foul play, and the investigation is now closed. Mead was reported missing...
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Station Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chaotic crash sent several people to the hospital overnight. Five people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in Station Square. Just before 2 a.m., an SUV struck a tree near the intersection of First Street and McKean Street. We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for further details. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in early 2022 South Side shooting indicted

The suspect in a shooting that occurred on Youngstown's south side in early 2022 has been indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Youngstown Police sources have confirmed with 21 News that 22-year-old Stevie Ballard is believed to be involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrell Jackson back in January.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down a portion of I-77 south in Canton on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. past Whipple Avenue. I-77 south is shut down from Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue to route 62. Drivers currently on that route face about 35-minute delays before the...
CANTON, OH

