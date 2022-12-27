ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Tarentum eyes more than $2 million in infrastructure grants

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Tarentum could be in store for more than $2 million in infrastructure upgrades if the borough is awarded several grants that it applied for this week.

Much of the money would be used to replace aging equipment at the borough’s water plant, which dates to the 1930s. More than $1 million would pay for a new water storage tank, and another $560,000 would be used for mechanical work.

“Like many municipalities in the area, aging infrastructure is always a top priority,” council President Scott Dadowski said.

“As a borough, we try to plan ahead both from a project standpoint and a financial one.

“Even if we receive only one grant, that’s a win for the borough.”

The borough is applying for four grants from the state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority. They include:

• About $1 million for the Water Treatment Plant storage and pumping project, with a match of about $527,000.

• About $417,800 for a raw water intake project. The borough’s match would be about $73,700.

• About $338,700 for a water plant electrical project, with a match of about $59,700.

• About $559,000 for a water plant mechanical project, with a match of $279,500.

Borough Manager Dwight Boddorf said matching funds will come from the borough’s capital reserve account.

Grants are being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Boddorf said the borough could benefit significantly from the grants because most of the mechanical and electrical equipment in the water plant and pump house are more than 30 years old.

“They are coming to the end of their life cycles,” Boddorf said.

If approved, upgrades would be made to pumps, plant controls, meters, mixers for tanks and chemical feeders.

This is the second time the borough has applied for a grant to replace the water tank after an earlier unsuccessful bid, Boddorf said.

“Any time grant opportunities arise, we make sure we apply for any funds that may be available to help with these projects,” Dadowski said.

“Anything that can help offset the cost of infrastructure improvements is a win.”

