Debra L. Hartford, 71 of Brasher Falls
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Debra L. Hartford, 71 of State Highway 420, passed away on early Thursday morning, December 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Debra was born December 22, 1951, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Franklin and Doris (Eurto) Haggett and...
New state laws go into effect Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm
TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A barn in St. Lawrence County is a total loss following a fire Thursday evening. The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. to an Amish farm at 184 Risley Road in the town of DeKalb. According to the owners of the barn,...
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
College student wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to lucky scratch-off at 7-Eleven
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) - A college student in Virginia made a lucky lottery purchase while stopping at a convenience store earlier this month. According to the Virginia Lottery, Perla Gomez turned a $30 scratch-off ticket at a Virginia Beach-area 7-Eleven into a $1 million prize. Lottery officials said...
