KDHE getting money to help children exposed to drugs
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to better identify and support children exposed to drugs, increase public safety, and reduce overdose death. These efforts are part of KDHE’s All Hands on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project. In Kansas, an estimated 140,860 children live in environments where their parent or caregiver has a substance use disorder (SUD), and an estimated 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances every year.
Winter heating bill help available
Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), allows peace of mind and financial assistance to families struggling to pay their heating bills during the cold winter months. To receive assistance, applicants must apply on the DCF website, www.dcf.ks.gov. The applications are available beginning Jan. 3, 2023, and must be received by 5 p.m., March 31.
