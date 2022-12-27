Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), allows peace of mind and financial assistance to families struggling to pay their heating bills during the cold winter months. To receive assistance, applicants must apply on the DCF website, www.dcf.ks.gov. The applications are available beginning Jan. 3, 2023, and must be received by 5 p.m., March 31.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO