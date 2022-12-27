The City of Arkansas City will shift to a four-day sanitation schedule next week due to the closure of all City Offices on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. The Cowley County Landfill will be open on Saturday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. The F Street Limb Disposal and Compost Site will be open on Saturday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. All of Monday’s and part of Tuesday’s routes will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 27. The part of Tuesday’s route to be collected is from Madison Avenue south to the Mill Canal and from Summit Street east to E Street and southeast through Sleeth Addition. The rest of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Thursday’s and Friday’s routes will be unaffected by this holiday disruption. All refuse should be placed at regular pickup locations by 6 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup. There will be no return pickups.

ARKANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO