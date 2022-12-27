Read full article on original website
Three facing drug charges
On Dec. 23, 2022, at 10:40 a.m., Arkansas City Police Department officers were dispatched to the Arkansas City Walmart. Upon the officer’s arrival, the suspects had left the scene. However, officers were able to stop the vehicle in the 2800 block of North 2nd Street. During the stop, officers contacted three occupants of the vehicle, Cheyenne Porter, Sarah Hickey, and Zachary Radford. Upon investigation, officers learned Radford had allegedly taken items from Walmart without paying. While speaking to the individuals, officers noticed an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamines, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and open alcohol containers. Officers also located items associated with the sale of illegal controlled substances. All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and are facing drug charges.
Ark City shifting to four-day sanitation schedule for next week
The City of Arkansas City will shift to a four-day sanitation schedule next week due to the closure of all City Offices on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. The Cowley County Landfill will be open on Saturday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. The F Street Limb Disposal and Compost Site will be open on Saturday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. All of Monday’s and part of Tuesday’s routes will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 27. The part of Tuesday’s route to be collected is from Madison Avenue south to the Mill Canal and from Summit Street east to E Street and southeast through Sleeth Addition. The rest of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Thursday’s and Friday’s routes will be unaffected by this holiday disruption. All refuse should be placed at regular pickup locations by 6 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup. There will be no return pickups.
Recycle your Christmas trees
Any Butler County resident can dispose of Christmas trees at the Butler County Landfill for free! If you live within a city’s limits save yourself some travel time and check with your city’s City Hall to find out if there are free disposal sites within your city. Check out the Landfill’s webpage at https://www.bucoks.com/274/Landfill-Recycling for more information on what the Landfill has to offer or call 316-322-4158 or 316-322-4127.
