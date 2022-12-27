Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Fire damage, broken pipes at senior apartment complex in southwest Detroit still not fixed says resident
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The day after Christmas a fire forced seniors out of an apartment complex in southwest Detroit. Residents said the building had long been plagued with problems and now they don't know when the new damage will be fixed. A FOX 2 interview with a resident interrupted...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, plenty of questions remain after house fire in Southwest Detroit
Firefighters have already confirmed at least one person died after a fire broke out at a home on Florida Street in Southwest Detroit. Three people stayed at the home, but only one person has been recovered, the fire department said.
fox2detroit.com
Southwest Detroit fire kills man
A man is dead after his Southwest Detroit man's house caught fire. He was the only one home at the time of the fire.
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after fire engulfs home on Detroit's southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled the body of a man, who was disabled and used a wheelchair, from the home. There were fears that there may have been more victims, but they later said only one person was home.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal fire in Southwest Detroit • Shooting outside liquor store leaves 1 dead • Warm-up on the way
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - At least one person has been confirmed dead after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled at least one body from the home, though it's possible that more people were living there when it caught on fire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
police1.com
Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit
DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
Detroit News
Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit
Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
fox2detroit.com
20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
2 units destroyed, no one injured in Bloomfield Hills condo fire
A fire that started in a garage destroyed two units at an Oakland County condo complex Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze.
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
fox2detroit.com
Burst pipes flood Eastpointe home for young and expecting mothers
Gianna House, a home that helps young mothers and those who are expecting, now needs help after pipes broke during the freezing weekend. The building was flooded and multiple floors were damaged as water trickled down from the third floor.
fox2detroit.com
Holly downtown district continues road to rebuilding 6 months after devastating fire
HOLLY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Downtown Holly is marching into the New Year with a fighting spirit, with the close-knit community vowing for a comeback after a devastating fire caused heavy damage to the historic Holly Hotel and beyond. "We’re not giving up. Not at all," said resident Andrew Hubbell....
fox2detroit.com
Firefighters rappel injured man off roof of Southfield building
A worker was trapped on the roof of a Southfield building after falling off a ladder and getting hurt. Firefighters had to rappel him down five stories to safety.
Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas
According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began Monday just after 4 p.m. in a room on the 8th floor.
fox2detroit.com
Busted pipes, flooding force residents out of Detroit apartment
Residents at a Midtown Detroit apartment complex are out of their homes after the building filled with water over the week. Cold temperatures led to busted pipes and a mess that has people begging for help.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
