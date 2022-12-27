ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man dead after fire engulfs home on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled the body of a man, who was disabled and used a wheelchair, from the home. There were fears that there may have been more victims, but they later said only one person was home.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
police1.com

Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit

DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit

Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy