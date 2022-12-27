ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount

Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
Sports Betting Vocabulary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan 1. 2023, before you place your bet do you know sports betting terms?. Hollywood Casino assist. general manager Erich Zimny breaks down the terms of sports betting with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Columbus Weather: Gray, rainy New Year's Eve on tap

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! We are trending well above normal temperatures through the middle of the workweek. High temperatures climb to the mid-60s on Tuesday. Unfortunately, these warm winter conditions are going to be paired with multiple rounds of rain. Starting Saturday morning, showers will continue to move across the area ahead of a cold front. Most of the rain is out of here by the afternoon, but a few pop-ups aren’t out of the question. Some patchy fog is likely this morning; give yourself extra time if you’re hitting the road early. Temperatures climb to the low 50s this afternoon. A spotty shower or two kick off the new year with highs once again in the 50s Sunday afternoon.
A tale of two fan bases, Ohio State and Georgia 'super fans' prepare for Peach Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 bleeds Scarlet and Gray. But University of Georgia fans are among the Columbus community. The Central Ohio Chapter of the University of Georgia Alumni has been around for decades. Every football season the group of fans meets at bars and restaurants to watch the Bulldogs play, and that would be no different on Saturday.
City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
OSU-Georgia: Several Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — No big surprises in the OSU injury report. We already knew offensive stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going to miss Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia. Below is the rest of the list:. Game Time Decision. Scott, Gee. Unavailable. Babb, Kamryn. Caffey, T.C. Cleveland, Corban.
2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
Columbus Weather: Ice and snow melts as warmup continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More melting will happen Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. More clouds are expected and it will be dry. Rain is returning soon. A lot of snow and ice melted on Wednesday due to the sun and temps warming into the mid-40s. A few rain...
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
