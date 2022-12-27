ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Thousands of canceled flights nationwide leave travelers stranded and stressed

By Allie Barefoot
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMFV2_0jvR0GFp00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As winter weather continues, a significant number of airlines have canceled thousands of flights across the country, including Southwest Airlines.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines canceled at least 70% of its flights, which was more than 2,600. According to ABC, on Tuesday, the airline canceled 60% of its flights due to a reported system meltdown.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Troy Bell, a spokesperson for Richmond International Airport, said all eight Southwest Airlines flights to and from Richmond had been canceled.

The Department of Transportation said it will look into Southwest Airlines’ flight cancelations, as the airline had a disproportionate number of cancelations Monday when compared to other top airlines. The department said it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service” in a Tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCv0F_0jvR0GFp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280Qtt_0jvR0GFp00

Flight cancelation tips: Here’s what you should do

Experts have weighed in on what to do if your flight gets canceled and leaves you stranded.

  • First, try to book another flight to your destination. However, avoid booking through third parties.
  • If you’re unable to rebook, you are entitled to a refund. In addition, most airlines will possibly offer credits or travel vouchers instead of cash.
  • Most importantly, stay calm and look out for scammers, as this is an ideal time to catch you in a fake deal.

For more information on what to do if a flight gets canceled , click BELOW:

Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
RICHMOND, VA
webcenterfairbanks.com

VIDEO: Baby pygmy hippopotamus makes public debut at zoo exhibit

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A baby hippopotamus born earlier this month at a zoo in Virginia has been moved to a public exhibit. According to the Metro Richmond Zoo, the pygmy hippopotamus came just in time for Christmas and guests can view the calf bonding with its mother. A...
RICHMOND, VA
DogTime

Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies

A pregnant dog recently rescued from freezing weather conditions in Virginia has given birth – to nine puppies! Pregnant Dog Rescued On Dec. 22, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) saved a very pregnant pup from a wet, wooden dog house on personal property. According to Virginia law, dogs cannot be kept outside without proper […] The post Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies appeared first on DogTime.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Community fridge forced to move because of complaints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A community refrigerator meant to offer food to those in need, is causing controversy. RVA Community Fridges says they have until Jan. 1 to move their fridge in front of Black Rabbit Tattoo. This comes after complaints were made to the shop’s property manager, saying it’s drawing in a homeless population and making some people uncomfortable.
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA
multihousingnews.com

Watercrest JV Completes Virginia Senior Housing Community

The firm partnered with Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II for the 98-unit property. Watercrest Senior Living Group has completed its first senior housing project in the Richmond, Va., market along with its joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II. The joint venture completed construction at Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory, a 98-unit senior housing community in Moseley, Va.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy