Thousands of canceled flights nationwide leave travelers stranded and stressed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As winter weather continues, a significant number of airlines have canceled thousands of flights across the country, including Southwest Airlines.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines canceled at least 70% of its flights, which was more than 2,600. According to ABC, on Tuesday, the airline canceled 60% of its flights due to a reported system meltdown.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Troy Bell, a spokesperson for Richmond International Airport, said all eight Southwest Airlines flights to and from Richmond had been canceled.

The Department of Transportation said it will look into Southwest Airlines’ flight cancelations, as the airline had a disproportionate number of cancelations Monday when compared to other top airlines. The department said it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service” in a Tweet.

Flight cancelation tips: Here’s what you should do

Experts have weighed in on what to do if your flight gets canceled and leaves you stranded.

First, try to book another flight to your destination. However, avoid booking through third parties.

If you’re unable to rebook, you are entitled to a refund. In addition, most airlines will possibly offer credits or travel vouchers instead of cash.

Most importantly, stay calm and look out for scammers, as this is an ideal time to catch you in a fake deal.

For more information on what to do if a flight gets canceled

