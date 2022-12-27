ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Police encourage rideshare, MARTA use ahead of New Year’s Eve events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Peach Drop are both happening in downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. Both venues, Mercedes Benz Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldawgs will play Ohio State, and Underground Atlanta, where the city is hosting the Peach Drop are only about 1 mile apart. This means more than 100,000 people will likely be downtown on Saturday night.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night. Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters. Firefighters continue their efforts...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Knife Modern Mediterranean joins Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re ringing in the new year with some new tasty dishes for you and your family. Knife Modern Mediterranean Executive Chef Metin joined Atlanta News First to talk about the menu and show us some of the restaurant’s offerings!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Marietta man struck outside crosswalk on South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old Marietta man was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive. According to the Marietta Police Department, Donald Arnold was attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Marietta resident.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Southwest Airlines returns to regular flight schedule in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest Airlines is back to regular scheduling for their flights after a week of thousands of cancellations. “There were no lines today and I was surprised because he was thinking we need to be here 3 hours early,” said Taylor Ware, who is flying to Tampa.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man hospitalized after fire near Oakland City neighborhood

ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after a fire near Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood. The man's current condition was not immediately available. Reports from the scene indicated he was pulled from a duplex-like structure by firefighters and taken to Grady. It happened near Oakland Dr. and...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials: Fire breaks out at SW Atlanta home twice in 1 night

ATLANTA - Fire crews are investigating a suspicious overnight fire at a home in southwest Atlanta. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire broke out at around 12:15 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Burbank Street. Crews say this was the second fire at the home that night....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

VIDEO: Fire at Howell Mill Road Walmart forces evacuation, closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart on Howell Mill Road is closed this morning after a fire on Wednesday night. Video obtained from someone inside the store clearly shows flames inside the store. According to a report from Atlanta Fire, the fire started in the men’s clothing section...
ATLANTA, GA

