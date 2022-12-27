Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta to bring in 2023
Atlanta News First at 9 p.m. first half (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD. Action News First at 10 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police talk security measures for Peach Drop and Peach Bowl in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is putting a big emphasis on safety leading into the New Year’s Eve’s Peach Drop celebration in downtown Atlanta as well as the Peach Bowl at nearby Mercedes Benz Stadium. Atlanta Police said they will have multiple uniformed...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police encourage rideshare, MARTA use ahead of New Year’s Eve events
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Peach Drop are both happening in downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. Both venues, Mercedes Benz Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldawgs will play Ohio State, and Underground Atlanta, where the city is hosting the Peach Drop are only about 1 mile apart. This means more than 100,000 people will likely be downtown on Saturday night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night. Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters. Firefighters continue their efforts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Knife Modern Mediterranean joins Atlanta News First
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re ringing in the new year with some new tasty dishes for you and your family. Knife Modern Mediterranean Executive Chef Metin joined Atlanta News First to talk about the menu and show us some of the restaurant’s offerings!
fox5atlanta.com
Father killed, man hospitalized in shootout in SE Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the death of man found shot multiple times on the porch of a southeast Atlanta home Friday. Officials tell FOX 5 they received a call at around 11 a.m. of a person shot on the 1100 block of Kipling Street SE near Moreland Avenue.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Marietta man struck outside crosswalk on South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old Marietta man was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive. According to the Marietta Police Department, Donald Arnold was attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Marietta resident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Falcons practice squad member involved in violent encounter with Atlanta police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as Atlanta Falcon practice squad member Cameron Batson, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight. According to Atlanta police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Southwest Airlines returns to regular flight schedule in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest Airlines is back to regular scheduling for their flights after a week of thousands of cancellations. “There were no lines today and I was surprised because he was thinking we need to be here 3 hours early,” said Taylor Ware, who is flying to Tampa.
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
Man hospitalized after fire near Oakland City neighborhood
ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after a fire near Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood. The man's current condition was not immediately available. Reports from the scene indicated he was pulled from a duplex-like structure by firefighters and taken to Grady. It happened near Oakland Dr. and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials: Fire breaks out at SW Atlanta home twice in 1 night
ATLANTA - Fire crews are investigating a suspicious overnight fire at a home in southwest Atlanta. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire broke out at around 12:15 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Burbank Street. Crews say this was the second fire at the home that night....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
VIDEO: Fire at Howell Mill Road Walmart forces evacuation, closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart on Howell Mill Road is closed this morning after a fire on Wednesday night. Video obtained from someone inside the store clearly shows flames inside the store. According to a report from Atlanta Fire, the fire started in the men’s clothing section...
