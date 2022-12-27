ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire trucks pumping water to hospitals, MLGW says

By David Royer
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emergency officials in Memphis have called on fire departments across the region to help provide water to Memphis hospitals.

Tanker trucks will pump water into the hospitals to keep the pressure up.

MLGW President Doug McGowen says adequate water pressure is essential to keep hospitals warm and safe.

“What we are doing is for critical facilities like hospitals, we are working with our partners at Shelby County Emergency Management, the City of Memphis and other partners who are willing to provide tankers. Those are the big tanker trucks that bring water that can be connected directly to a building. The principal need there is for boilers, boilers that provide heat and steam and sterilization at our hospitals,” he said.

The city now has tankers from fire companies from several surrounding counties to provide pressure at these critical buildings.

