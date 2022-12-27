Read full article on original website
Related
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
lakepowelllife.com
Goodbye, Page America
This time it’s different, as the Page radio stations are shutting down. The owner, Janet Brown, has tried to get a buyer, but with no luck so far. So, she told the FCC that December 31st is the last day. There’s a real chance she will still sell it, but in the meantime, it will go dark.
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
Comments / 0