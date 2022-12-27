Car catches fire near San Carlos Park home

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — A car caught on fire in the driveway of a San Carlos Park home Tuesday morning.

It happened on Winged Foot Drive around 4 a.m.

The flames “caught on to more things, and it was coming to the house, so we actually got really freaked out because it was so bad,” said homeowner Kiana McNulty. “My mom and I got really freaked out because it was so bad we were like, ‘ok, let’s get the dog, let’s get out of here,’ so we ran out the back through the gate, called the ambulance or the firefighters to come and put it out.”

“They were here in less than two minutes. I mean, they were phenomenal, all the firefighters, they were amazing, so I’m so thankful for them cause without them, the fire would still be going on, and my house would be on fire too.”

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to the San Carlos Park Fire District.

