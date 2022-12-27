Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Imagines a Fem Ace
Ace might have passed thanks to the events of One Piece's Marineford Arc, giving anime fans one of the most tragic casualties in the history of the medium, but his legacy has lived on well passed his sad passing. As One Piece continues the War For Wano Arc in its anime adaptation, the manga is exploring the Final Arc of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close after twenty-plus years and one cosplayer has imagined what a female Ace might have looked like.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.
game-news24.com
Chris Cameron on Avatar 2: 10 Cut Minutes: Don’t fetishize Guns?
As far as the past decade, visionary director James Cameron has discovered how his attitude towards guns in his films has changed. Cameron just mentioned the Terminator films while he was studying how gun use in his stories, mentioning that he doesn’t want to fetishize the gun. I look...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu leaving Pokémon, will no longer be the main characters in 2023
After his journey began in 1997, the main character of the animated show will have his "final chapter" in a string of episodes to be released in 2023.
game-news24.com
Warrior Nun: The second season will have another platform?
Netflix wants to cancel the series. In the past, there was more patience, and they were waiting to see if things really were going to get more busy. It is now much shorter than that and we’re going to have a goodbye. This is an error. After the first year of The Office the impression of the ordinary was real. The renovations gave the writer and the actors the opportunity to hear their voices for this series and transform it into a classic. The Warrior Nun wasn’t that lucky, but now season 3 is probably going to another platform.
game-news24.com
Marvel teases Stan Lee documentary starring in Disney+ in 2023
On what would be Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel announced that a documentary about Lee’s life would come to Disney in 2023. Lee co-created many iconic Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, and more. Lee began...
ComicBook
Fate/strange Fake Sets Release Window With New Sneak Peek: Watch
TYPE-MOON's Fate franchise is gearing up for the next major release from its various spin-offs next year, and now a proper release window has been set for Fate/strange Fake with a special sneak peek video that shows off a ton of new footage from this upcoming special! The Fate franchise has branched out with all sorts of TV anime, specials, feature films, games and more taking on its many sequels and spin-offs, but this might be the oddest project yet. Originally beginning life as an April Fool's Day joke, Fate/strange Fake has become such a hit that now it's getting an anime all its own.
The Street Fighter Character Ed Boon Wants For Mortal Kombat
The "Street Fighter" crew has clashed with the X-Men, Mega Man, and the fighters of "Tekken" while the warriors of "Mortal Kombat" have taken on the heroes and villains of DC Comics. The question, of course, is what would happen if characters from these two games got to face off against each other. Someone who has clearly given this some thought is "Mortal Kombat" co-creator Ed Boon.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars Yoda (2023) #2
It is the time of the High Republic. On a distant world, far from the Core, a peaceful group of villagers known as the Scalvi come under attack from vicious Crulkon raiders. Legendary Jedi Master Yoda travels to defend the village, making the shocking decision to stay with the Scalvi for as long as it takes to secure peace….
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.
game-news24.com
2022, 2022, Ten Terrible Endings In Video Games
Sometimes its about the journey instead of the destination, so if a story’s not so enjoyable, it’s that good old day. There are even endings which are savage and dreadful. Let’s look at ten such a horrible videogame ending in 2022. Good luck!. Gotham Knights. It’s unclear...
game-news24.com
The Naruto Manga Spin-Off Frontrunner – Isnt an Uchiha – Dominating the Top 10, Uchiha
In December, at Jump Festa 2023, an official vote was announced that would run from Dec. 17-2022 to Jan. 31.23, to allow Naruto fans to turn down their favorite character’s vote, with the winner receiving their own spinoff manga. The frontrunner may surprise some, because it isn’t an Uchiha.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
