ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
game-news24.com

Film Review of 2022 a year of quiet success

Elden Ring one of 2022’s biggest success stories (pic: Bandai Namco) is. 2022 is almost over, but what do you do of the year that Microsoft and Sony have remained silent and the games are not even better than ever?. Were now in the three year olds’ time and...
game-news24.com

AMD recommended that owners overheat Radeon RX 7900 XTX from the above location to contact technical support

The maker recommends contacting technical support about this. However, as mentioned earlier, some buyers of the reference versions of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX complained of high noise in their accelerators and overheating. The owners noted a significant difference between the average temperature of the GPU and the temperature at the hottest point. In some cases, this difference is more than 50 degrees Celsius, and at the hottest point is 110 degrees Celsius. Because GPU throttling happens, the chip resets its operating frequencies to reduce the temperature.
game-news24.com

Forget the Nintendo Switch Pro. Click the switch 2

In some recent years, we have been hearing about a supposed console Switch Proin a mid-cycle refresh for Nintendo, in a way very similar to what Sony and Microsoft have done with their consoles. With a better performance, better resolution and a much bigger battery, the mountain that promised something,...
game-news24.com

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, this is the cheap version of the Buds

Daily Deal Connected watch promo: The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is at a fraction of the price of the Buds 2!. This promotional pack lets you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, and the Buds 2 at a cheap price. It’s also perfect for your android smartphone. You can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy