15 Best VR Games that provide an immersive experience

While some may have dismissed VR gaming as a fad that will pass away with time, the platform is actually growing rapidly. Sony’s upcoming PSVR2 will bring new experiences to the fans, and we can’t wait for the likes of Horizon: Call of the Mountain in action. If it be the case in VR, it would be equally important to see what the sport has the most good of the market. On this note, we present 15 of the best VR games of all time: the best one of them, one of us.
The creators of Somerville are already working on the next game

They announced the start of their next project for the dark adventure – but not very successful – Somerville creators announced they will begin working on their next project. The founder of the business called Dino Patti told me about this. The Jumpship studio is still sketching, but...
Go to Nintendo Switch? A tweet from THQ Nordic suggests it

The Serie Gothic could go on Nintendo Switch. At least that’s what the official Twitter profile of the Nordic RPG saga of THQ suggests. Those pictures, in question, created the classic post with year-end greetings, but were replaced with an image that adorned a Nintendo Switch and was apparently immortalised in one of the games in the series. It is presumably Gothic 2. The message also wishes the fans that the next few years are full of surprises, so this would suggest one of these will be the landing of one or more chapters of the saga on the Nintendo console.
The new trailer for STALKER 2 is coming out today

The representatives of the GSC Game World team announced today, December 29th, a new video with a gameplay of their large-scale open-world shooter STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be demonstrated. The video is going to be released in Moscow on the channel of the gaming publication IGN at 22....
Valve announces Steam Mystery Festival

Valve has announced a Steam Mystery Festival which celebrates the spirit of exploration and solving a mystery, big and small, with discounts and free demos on current and future detective games of all kinds. This event will run from February 20 to 27 and includes discounts and games, and games...
Not only Tekken 8: Katsuhiro Harada claims to be working on other games

This year has been full of great productions that have come on the videogame market, but also of the announcement of new titles that will mark the overall line-up for the next few years. In this sense Tekken 8 was the main character in a very successful presentation in recent months, even if there are many good facts regarding the title.
The Tarkov Arena Detail was revised by the developer

I hope I got out of Tarkov. ARENA had a few details that are said to be revealed on Twitter, so it seems unbelievable. The Battlestate Games took to the airwave today to reveal the content of the Alpha Build of Escape From Tarkov: ARENA, a fully developed multiplayer platform that will come to the Tarkov universe in the near future. In a series of pictures, eagle-eyed fans of Escape From Tarkov saved a stack of information. This discovered all we could know about the game.
New threads of patch 10.0.5 trading post discovered: “Ow!

In 2023, we can expect the WoW Patch 10,0.5 with the trading post feature. In this way, we buy a game shop which requires us to buy currency through recurring WoW subscriptions. These can also be completed, which also unlocks a special spectral tiger mount. But with the currency you also get many others mounts dataminers have discovered some that haven’t been officially revealed yet. Good day show!
How to use text chat in Warzone 2 & Type the chat in Warzone 2

In the pre-game room of Warzone 2, you might notice a large number of players typing in the text chat, but how can you join that conversation?. Warzone 2 introduced new ways to communicate, including proximity chat, but if you don’t have the microphone a quick text chat would be a good alternative to meeting up with your team.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may get multiplayer or online features

It looks like the next sequel to the open-world adventure game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be available to various people on the web. One_Working3350 posted an online photo of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that says a Nintendo Switch – Online subscription is not present.
The Witcher, Geralts voice actor critiques the TV series; too far from games

Henry Cavills farewell to The Witcher TV series continues to be discussed, with the actor who plays Geralt in Rivia, who will then be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the fourth season. Many of them expressed their satisfaction in this development and even a well-known voice actor wanted to say something about her.
Horror franchises confirm third creation; promises to be the worst of all time; yet

The franchise fans have decided to start 2023. However, it is confirmed that there will be another installment of the creepy character of Art the Clown. There are little clues about what the movie will be about. For now, we know about what David Howard Thornton will do next and what he writes on twitter.
PlayStation Plus: All new games will be launched for Essential in the year 2023

The game is popular with gamers who want to use PC. PS Plus: Sensational free games for January 2023 reveal that two- and three-thirds of the year 2023 were free games. Sony is adding its competitor product to the Game Pass with new free games and is starting the new year on a hot note.
The Best Switch Games of 2022 is a given by Genre Awards

Hello, friends! It’s time for another SwitchArcade special edition. For the season to go to Best of 2022, we reacted with our usual style and gave some Genre Awards. In each category I picked a large number of popular genres and categorized my favorite games of the year according to each category. Our friends, Mikhail, has offered his services for a few titles, too. So yes, we look at all the best games in each genre we have.
Sony confirms the PlayStation Plus video game for January 2023

The old leak is, as always, true. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2, all part of the PS Plus lineup for next month. Sony confirmed new games on the last Wednesday of the month, exactly like clockwork. You’ll need at least a PS Plus Essential membership to get access to the three of the above three games starting on January 2th. Meanwhile, the PS Plus members can redeem the Games last month (Biomutant, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Divine Knockout) until Monday, January 1.

