End of Year, New Year’s Day Hikes Planned in WNY
Several hikes are planned for the end of the year and start of the New Year around Western New York. The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a guided winter hike from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, December 31. The hike will give people an opportunity to learn how...
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Looted Aldi supermarket donates fresh food to those in need
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An Aldi supermarket that was hit by looters during the blizzard, donated their food to those in need today. Like many other supermarkets, the Aldi on Broadway was looted during the blizzard. The store is still in the clean-up process, and the food they had is about to go bad. So, they donated it to 'Back to Basics,' a non-profit that provides services to at-risk families. the group held a food giveaway this afternoon.
Critical Storm Updates And Vital Information From Towns Around WNY
As we enter into day four of winter storm Elliott and the blizzard it brought to Western New York, some progress is being made. Here are some critical storm updates for the morning of Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The National Weather Service says WNY should brace for one more day of snow.
Salmonella Threat Forces A Recall At Wegmans
Some companies are better than others when it comes to getting information out and few do it as good as Wegmans. There are a few products that have been recalled that Wegmans wants you to aware of. Wegmans stores in the Buffalo area have reopened after the powerful blizzard moved...
Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Richford Arms tenants speak out about ‘unsafe living conditions’
Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex are saying that they’ve been living in unsafe conditions over the past few days, adding that more than 100 people living in the building on State Street were left without heat since Friday. Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex on State Street were in for a rude […]
Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders
February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway
The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
Buffalo grocery stores flooded with people upon reopening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Efforts to refill grocery store shelves with much-needed supplies continue after stores were cut off for several days during the Blizzard of 2022. Heavy machinery was seen clearing the I-198 Tuesday morning to allow delivery trucks a clear path through. There were several tractor-trailers lined up near the Parkside intersection waiting to deliver.
Investigation Continues Following Residential Fire In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues to determine what sparked a residential fire in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. Just before 2 p.m. several area fire departments responded to 6441 Hartfield-Centralia Road for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they were met by heavy...
Number of blizzard-related deaths now at 32 in Erie & Niagara Counties
The number of storm-related deaths continues to rise here in Western New York as officials provided an update Tuesday.
There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY
The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
