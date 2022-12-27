ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wrfalp.com

End of Year, New Year’s Day Hikes Planned in WNY

Several hikes are planned for the end of the year and start of the New Year around Western New York. The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a guided winter hike from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, December 31. The hike will give people an opportunity to learn how...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Akron Bugle

IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York

WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Looted Aldi supermarket donates fresh food to those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An Aldi supermarket that was hit by looters during the blizzard, donated their food to those in need today. Like many other supermarkets, the Aldi on Broadway was looted during the blizzard. The store is still in the clean-up process, and the food they had is about to go bad. So, they donated it to 'Back to Basics,' a non-profit that provides services to at-risk families. the group held a food giveaway this afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Salmonella Threat Forces A Recall At Wegmans

Some companies are better than others when it comes to getting information out and few do it as good as Wegmans. There are a few products that have been recalled that Wegmans wants you to aware of. Wegmans stores in the Buffalo area have reopened after the powerful blizzard moved...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Richford Arms tenants speak out about ‘unsafe living conditions’

Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex are saying that they’ve been living in unsafe conditions over the past few days, adding that more than 100 people living in the building on State Street were left without heat since Friday. Tenants of the Richford Arms apartment complex on State Street were in for a rude […]
ERIE, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders

February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
ALLEGANY, NY
wbfo.org

Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway

The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo grocery stores flooded with people upon reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Efforts to refill grocery store shelves with much-needed supplies continue after stores were cut off for several days during the Blizzard of 2022. Heavy machinery was seen clearing the I-198 Tuesday morning to allow delivery trucks a clear path through. There were several tractor-trailers lined up near the Parkside intersection waiting to deliver.
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY

