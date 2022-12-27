ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tomb Raider: 95 million copies sold for franchise

The overall number is still growing, the Tomb Raidera franchise has reached i 95 million copies sold around the world and fully comprehendes its long history, a recent report reported. The publisher, who will take the new chapter of Tomb Raider in development at Crystal Dynamics, is taking the plunge,...
The creators of Somerville are already working on the next game

They announced the start of their next project for the dark adventure – but not very successful – Somerville creators announced they will begin working on their next project. The founder of the business called Dino Patti told me about this. The Jumpship studio is still sketching, but...
Nadeshot explains why he dreams of years like a flop for CoD

You can be compelled to remain in control of the biggest sports league in the world — for so long that you’re going to get caught in the best effort. Sometimes, the only way of achieving its success is by failure. Here, the founder of 100 Thieves believes could help Call of Duty return to its former glory.
Warrior Nun: The second season will have another platform?

Netflix wants to cancel the series. In the past, there was more patience, and they were waiting to see if things really were going to get more busy. It is now much shorter than that and we’re going to have a goodbye. This is an error. After the first year of The Office the impression of the ordinary was real. The renovations gave the writer and the actors the opportunity to hear their voices for this series and transform it into a classic. The Warrior Nun wasn’t that lucky, but now season 3 is probably going to another platform.
The Tarkov Arena Detail was revised by the developer

I hope I got out of Tarkov. ARENA had a few details that are said to be revealed on Twitter, so it seems unbelievable. The Battlestate Games took to the airwave today to reveal the content of the Alpha Build of Escape From Tarkov: ARENA, a fully developed multiplayer platform that will come to the Tarkov universe in the near future. In a series of pictures, eagle-eyed fans of Escape From Tarkov saved a stack of information. This discovered all we could know about the game.
Valve announces Steam Mystery Festival

Valve has announced a Steam Mystery Festival which celebrates the spirit of exploration and solving a mystery, big and small, with discounts and free demos on current and future detective games of all kinds. This event will run from February 20 to 27 and includes discounts and games, and games...
Square Enix New Year Video is full of Naoki Yoshida, Yoko Taro, and Yoshinori Kitase

Square Enix released a celebratory video highlighting the future of old and upcoming games. At present, many people like Naoki Yoshida, FFXIV producer Yoshinori Kitase, and Nirvano set-up creator Yoko Taro. Most of the messages are general good-wishes. There are many members of development teams who appreciate the support of the past and ask for that same enthusiasm for the future game. Yoshida mentions FFXVI and FFXIV as expected. Yoko Taro explained the true meaning of happy New Year.
2022, 2022, Ten Terrible Endings In Video Games

Sometimes its about the journey instead of the destination, so if a story’s not so enjoyable, it’s that good old day. There are even endings which are savage and dreadful. Let’s look at ten such a horrible videogame ending in 2022. Good luck!. Gotham Knights. It’s unclear...
Dead Island 2 will allow players to customize their skills on the fly

While you’re in other games, players can only customize their skills with the exception of standing or out of danger, Dead Island 2 is a free flight option. According to the latest issue (January 22, 2023 issue of Dambuster Studio Game Director David Stenton), players will use skill decks in which each ability upgrade is represented as a skill card that changes or modifies a skill. If a card is used, the ability may change. For example, if a dodge mechanic is applied to a certain card, the ability will have to become a block instead of a card. It can also grant perks such as health regeneration, which occur after committing a crime. Great for your insecurity.
Not only Tekken 8: Katsuhiro Harada claims to be working on other games

This year has been full of great productions that have come on the videogame market, but also of the announcement of new titles that will mark the overall line-up for the next few years. In this sense Tekken 8 was the main character in a very successful presentation in recent months, even if there are many good facts regarding the title.
Film Review of 2022 a year of quiet success

Elden Ring one of 2022’s biggest success stories (pic: Bandai Namco) is. 2022 is almost over, but what do you do of the year that Microsoft and Sony have remained silent and the games are not even better than ever?. Were now in the three year olds’ time and...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may get multiplayer or online features

It looks like the next sequel to the open-world adventure game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be available to various people on the web. One_Working3350 posted an online photo of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that says a Nintendo Switch – Online subscription is not present.
How to use text chat in Warzone 2 & Type the chat in Warzone 2

In the pre-game room of Warzone 2, you might notice a large number of players typing in the text chat, but how can you join that conversation?. Warzone 2 introduced new ways to communicate, including proximity chat, but if you don’t have the microphone a quick text chat would be a good alternative to meeting up with your team.
The Witcher, Geralts voice actor critiques the TV series; too far from games

Henry Cavills farewell to The Witcher TV series continues to be discussed, with the actor who plays Geralt in Rivia, who will then be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the fourth season. Many of them expressed their satisfaction in this development and even a well-known voice actor wanted to say something about her.
AMD recommended that owners overheat Radeon RX 7900 XTX from the above location to contact technical support

The maker recommends contacting technical support about this. However, as mentioned earlier, some buyers of the reference versions of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX complained of high noise in their accelerators and overheating. The owners noted a significant difference between the average temperature of the GPU and the temperature at the hottest point. In some cases, this difference is more than 50 degrees Celsius, and at the hottest point is 110 degrees Celsius. Because GPU throttling happens, the chip resets its operating frequencies to reduce the temperature.
Horror franchises confirm third creation; promises to be the worst of all time; yet

The franchise fans have decided to start 2023. However, it is confirmed that there will be another installment of the creepy character of Art the Clown. There are little clues about what the movie will be about. For now, we know about what David Howard Thornton will do next and what he writes on twitter.
Forget the Nintendo Switch Pro. Click the switch 2

In some recent years, we have been hearing about a supposed console Switch Proin a mid-cycle refresh for Nintendo, in a way very similar to what Sony and Microsoft have done with their consoles. With a better performance, better resolution and a much bigger battery, the mountain that promised something,...

