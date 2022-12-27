The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has placed a $100,000 monetary sanction on Justly Markets (previously DBOT ATS), a firm that formerly operated as an alternative trading system (ATS), for failing to preserve the memoranda of over 95 million orders it received from its broker-dealer customers between April 2017 and October 2019. The US self-regulatory organization (SRO) censured the platform, noting that the firm's actions violated certain sections of its rules and those of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

2 DAYS AGO