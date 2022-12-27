Read full article on original website
Union Standard International (Previously USGFX) Loses FCA Licenses
Union Standard International Group Limited, the United Kingdom-based subsidiary of the USG Group (previously known as USGFX), has lost its authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), as seen on the regulatory registry. USGFX UK No Longer Holding an FCA License. "This firm can no longer provide regulated activities...
Bahamas Regulator Holds $3.5 Billion in FTX Customer Assets
On Thursday, the Bahamian Securities Commission revealed its control over more than $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrencies that belong to FTX customers. The Bahamas regulator obtained these cryptocurrencies with an order from the country's Supreme Court. Bahamas Regulator Safekeeping $3.5B FTX Customer Assets. The regulator highlighted that it would continue...
What's Next for Crypto after the Chaos of 2022?
No doubt, 2022 has been a hectic year for the global cryptocurrency industry. At the start of the year, the market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency industry stood at $2.19 trillion dollars. However, the market cap collapsed by 63% to about $820.7 billion by mid-June, bearing scars of the wide turn of events that had taken the industry by storm.
FTX-Owned Liquid to Return Customer Funds Next Year
Japanese crypto exchange Liquid, which now-collapsed FTX owns, announced plans to return customer assets that will begin in 2023. The process of asset return will be opened for the accounts holders with FTX Japan and Liquid Japan. FTX Liquid to Resume Withdrawals. "For the assets entrusted to us by our...
Meta Matters in NFTs
It would be inaccurate to claim that NFTs creators, collectors and traders don’t care about the value of their assets in dollar terms. However, there is, in part, an NFT outlook by which 1 ETH equals 1 ETH, meaning that NFT prices are tracked in crypto terms, rather than fiat amounts.
FINRA Fines Justly Markets (Formerly DBOT) $100K for Missing Records of 95M Orders
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has placed a $100,000 monetary sanction on Justly Markets (previously DBOT ATS), a firm that formerly operated as an alternative trading system (ATS), for failing to preserve the memoranda of over 95 million orders it received from its broker-dealer customers between April 2017 and October 2019. The US self-regulatory organization (SRO) censured the platform, noting that the firm's actions violated certain sections of its rules and those of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
ESG Bonds on Euronext Hit All-Time €1trn in 2022
Euronext recorded 83 new equity listings with market cap of €23 billion in 2022. The exchange company launched the Euronext Tech Leaders segment in June. The value of money raised from the issuance of environment, social and governance (ESG) factors-based bonds in Euronext markets hit an all-time high of €1 trillion in 2022 with over 310 new ESG bonds listed in the outgoing year. Overall, the pan-European exchange recorded over 7,800 new bond listings on its markets in 2022.
Futu and UP Fintech (Tiger Brokers) Face Regulatory Action in China
On Friday, the securities regulator in China said that two brokerage operators, Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding, have been involved in the unlawful securities business and will be asked to take corrective measures. China Takes Action against Futu and Up Fintech (Tiger Brokers) Reuters reported that the China Securities...
Tools for Monitoring the Corporate Work in the UTIP CRM
The UTIP CRM is a service where brokers manage trading deals, store the history of interaction with clients and more. In the present article, we will give a detailed information about sections and features in the UTIP CRM. Desks, roles, security. The UTIP CRM has the feature of differentiating access...
Biggest Payments Trends for 2023
Fintech and payments trends are constantly changing due to the development of new technologies. If you or your business is still relying on the good old credit-card, we’ve got some news for you in 2023. Within the last couple of years, we have witness technology sprouting with countless new...
Nomura’s Tim Albers Rejoins Barclays as Head of FX Strats & Structuring
British universal bank, Barclays has hired Tim Albers, Nomura’s former Head of FX Struturing, AEJ, as its Head of FX Strats and Structuring, AEJ. Albers left his role at Nomura after over 13 and a half years. The executive, who boasts of about 15 years of industry experience, previously...
Call-Center Management Via the UTIP CRM
The present article is devoted to lead management within the CRM system. The UTIP experts provided with the information about telephony plugins connection to the CRM, the CRM process systematization and integration with Dialer. The telephony plugin connection to the UTIP CRM. Various plugins can be integrated into the UTIP...
