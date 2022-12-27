Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
butlerradio.com
Butler Transit Running A Reduced Schedule For New Year’s Eve
The Butler Transit Authority is running on a modified schedule for New Year’s Eve. The Bus will run their routes Saturday through Trip 8—which generally ends around 5 p.m. As usual, there will be no bus service on Sunday. Regular routes will return on Monday.
6 transported to hospital after SUV crashes into tree in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Six people were transported to area hospitals after a Jeep crashed into a tree in the South Shore neighborhood overnight. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Carson streets. First responders found the vehicle smoking and against a tree, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
wccsradio.com
VEHICLE CRASH REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough police, Indiana firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were called out for a reported vehicle accident on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 7:34 p.m. Indiana fire Association officials say the accident happened in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street, as a bike and a car collided. Fire officials also said that the person riding the bike walked away from the scene.
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
Parkway West dealing with traffic impacts after tractor-trailer rollover
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer rollover crash spilled ice cream on the Parkway West.The driver crashed on the Parkway West between Campbells Run Road and Ridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon, spilling ice cream and damaging the guard rail. The driver was not injured. The crash has been cleared, and all lanes have reopened to traffic.
butlerradio.com
Minor Fire Happens At Treatment Center In Emlenton
Multiple crews responded to a minor fire at a facility in Emlenton Wednesday morning. The initial call came in around 10:45 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Davis Archway Treatment Center—which is just off of Route 38 near the I-80 corridor. Crews on scene say they arrived and...
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
butlerradio.com
Discounted Passes Available At North Boundary Waterpark
Those interested in purchasing a pass to Cranberry Township’s Waterpark still have the opportunity to secure a discounted rate. 2023 season daily passes for the pool inside North Boundary Park will stay at their lowest price of the season through tomorrow. Pool memberships for residents and non-residents can be...
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
Police: Chase of vehicle stolen in fraudulent AVIS rental scheme ends when suspect crashes into pole
A high-speed police pursuit in Allegheny County ended with a suspect crashing into a telephone pole Wednesday night. The vehicle that was involved is believed to be one of the vehicles stolen from a local AVIS Rental, where a former employee is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.
wtae.com
Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
wccsradio.com
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
Woman arrested after Christmas morning robbery in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington police say they were in the right place at the right time on Christmas morning when they saw a woman breaking into a home. A 911 call from from a home on Broad Street early Christmas morning said a woman held another woman at knifepoint and robbed her.
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
Comments / 0