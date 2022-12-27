ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Delivery Truck Involved In Crash In Cranberry

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Thursday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Peters and Franklin Roads. Crews from Cranberry Township VFC and EMS were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Running A Reduced Schedule For New Year’s Eve

The Butler Transit Authority is running on a modified schedule for New Year’s Eve. The Bus will run their routes Saturday through Trip 8—which generally ends around 5 p.m. As usual, there will be no bus service on Sunday. Regular routes will return on Monday.
wccsradio.com

VEHICLE CRASH REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Indiana Borough police, Indiana firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were called out for a reported vehicle accident on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 7:34 p.m. Indiana fire Association officials say the accident happened in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street, as a bike and a car collided. Fire officials also said that the person riding the bike walked away from the scene.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Minor Fire Happens At Treatment Center In Emlenton

Multiple crews responded to a minor fire at a facility in Emlenton Wednesday morning. The initial call came in around 10:45 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Davis Archway Treatment Center—which is just off of Route 38 near the I-80 corridor. Crews on scene say they arrived and...
EMLENTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Discounted Passes Available At North Boundary Waterpark

Those interested in purchasing a pass to Cranberry Township’s Waterpark still have the opportunity to secure a discounted rate. 2023 season daily passes for the pool inside North Boundary Park will stay at their lowest price of the season through tomorrow. Pool memberships for residents and non-residents can be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE

More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
DERRY, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
HOMER CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy