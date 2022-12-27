PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO