FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWCH.com
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
Wichita man charged with attempted murder
A Wichita man appeared in court on Friday and was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.
Police say recent gun violence tied to Towne East Mall shooting in March
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan held a press conference Friday morning, inviting local community and religious leaders to discuss the recent increase in violence in the community.
KWCH.com
Police: Wichita man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said 20-year-old Dantevious Jones has been found and is safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 20-year-old man who has special needs from a traumatic brain injury. Police said the missing man, Dantevious Jones, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near 13th and Lawrence, in Wichita.
Missing man with brain injury has been found safe
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asked for the public's help finding a missing man Friday evening.
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Police capture suspect in Kansas double-murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that fatally injured a man and woman and critically injured two other men all from Wichita have arrested 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson of Wichita. Just before 10p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of South Mission in...
KAKE TV
Wichita Police report increase in violent crime, gang-related activity ahead of New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are sounding the alarm ahead of the New Year’s holiday after an increase in violent crime across the city. Police said they have seen an uptick since mid-December. The department held a press conference Friday with city leaders and community members in response.
KWCH.com
2 injured in apartment fire near Lincoln & Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m.: Around 6:12 a.m., crews dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of S. Longfellow and found light smoke on the bottom floor of a three-story apartment building. Crews Found a victim inside with critical injuries, and that person was taken to the hospital.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
kfdi.com
Man arrested for east Wichita shooting
Jail records show a man has been arrested for Tuesday morning’s shooting that left two people with critical injuries. The 24-year-old has been booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Just before 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There...
KAKE TV
Shooting that killed 2, wounded 2 involved debt of around $50, Wichita police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last week stemmed from a debt. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn. According to police, 39-year-old Jose Alvarez and 22-year-old Neosha Allen were killed, and two other men, ages 22 and 42, were hurt.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
KWCH.com
Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
Firefighters battle Friday night blaze in west Wichita
The fire broke out before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of S. Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the home when they arrived.
KAKE TV
2 suspects arrested in southeast Wichita double murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others last week. Kenneth Jackson III, 39, was booked Wednesday evening for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Records show 22-year-old Donovan Crandall was also jailed Wednesday and is being held for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.
KWCH.com
Wichita Police release video of unsolved shots-fired incident this month
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 10 near 17th Street N. and N. Oliver in Wichita. At around 4:20 p.m. that day, Wichita Police officers responded to a suspicious character with a weapon in the...
kfdi.com
17-Year-Old Girl and 23-Year Old Man Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in East Wichita Shooting
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl in east Wichita. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There they found the man and girl with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KAKE TV
Wichita police arrest suspect accused of shooting man, teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a suspect in the shootings of a man and teenager on the city's northeast side early Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County Jail records show 24-year-old Tmori Kyle Wright was booked at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police...
