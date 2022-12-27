Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
walls102.com
Firefighters rescue animals that amazingly survived building fire
MENDOTA – The massive 5-alarm blaze in downtown Mendota that destroyed much of a block of Illinois Avenue on Thursday took the lives of many, but apparently not all of the animals in a pet store. Owner of UJ Pets, Jennifer Sibley, say that on Friday firefighters around 10 AM found a bearded dragon, a tiny turtle, a pair of frogs, two axelotals and some fish that somehow survived the blaze and temperatures that plunged into the lower 40’s overnight. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. Owner Jennifer Sibley said the shop Macaw, Mango and Cockatoos Lucy and Melvin were safe.
Mendota Reporter
Fire devastates 700 block of Illinois Avenue
MENDOTA - A fire has devastated the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. The call came in after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Fire departments from all around the area converged on the scene to help battle the blaze. No other details are...
wglc.net
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
starvedrock.media
Update: Fire Burns Overnight In Downtown Mendota
Fire in Mendota's downtown burned for about six hours before being brought under control Friday morning. It appeared to have started at the north end of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue just after 9pm. It progressed southward and by midnight, at least two tower trucks were blasting it with water. An excavator arrived to tear into an unoccupied city owned building. Again, to stop the fire from spreading. Years of applied roofing material may aided the fire's progress. A pet business preparing to open lost some of the animals. Cody Beckett, a bystander, watched from across the street:
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Peoria Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early Saturday morning after a 24-hour spree of car thefts throughout the city. Police received reports of at least three stolen vehicles in the area Friday. When police attempted to stop two of the reported vehicles, both vehicles fled from police and escaped.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Stabbing interrupts dinner service at Bartonville restaurant, one arrested
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was sent to the hospital after an apparent employee altercation in Bartonville late Thursday afternoon. It happened along West Garfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 25 News crews saw blood on the floor, just inside the door to the Homestyle Grille. Bartonville Police Chief Tony...
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
WSPY NEWS
Mendota police looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man who was last seen Friday at around three in the afternoon. 65-year-old William P. Minder is thought to be wearing a brown coat. He is said to have gray hair and is about six feet, three inches tall. Police say Minder weighs about 250 pounds.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
CBS News
Girl, 17, dies after crashing car into embankment in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is killed after crashing her vehicle into an embankment in Plainfield Wednesday evening. Police said around 6:23 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department and Fire Protection District responded to a serious crash in the vicinity of 143rd Street - just west of Frontage Road.
WSPY NEWS
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday
Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa vandal caught
Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Oswego
Oswego police say one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30. Police were told by a witness that the pedestrian ran out into traffic and that the vehicle did not...
starvedrock.media
Thousands Raised For Ottawa Fire Survivor; No Names Released Yet In Fatal Blaze
More than $15,000 has been raised for a teenage boy who has lost his mother and a sister in an Ottawa apartment fire. Nicole Leal of Marseilles has started a Go Fund me account on behalf of the unidentified boy who is reportedly being treated for his injuries in a Peoria hospital. You can donate to the online account by clicking here.
CBS News
Mother, 3-year-old daughter dead in Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa; teen hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and her 3-year-old daughter are dead, and a teenage boy is in the hospital, after a fire in the early morning on Christmas Eve in far LaSalle County. Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa firefighters responded to a report of people trapped in a fire in a two-unit apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street, according to the Ottawa Fire Department.
WSPY NEWS
Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash
At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
