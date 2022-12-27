Read full article on original website
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho wine industry booms despite setbacks in labor, land and climate
2022 proved to be a lucrative year for the Idaho wine industry with a grape harvest that was, for many farmers, almost double that of 2021. However, Moya Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission, was a bit more conservative in her estimation, “15 to 20% more than an average year,” which is certainly still ...
These New Years Resolutions Idaho Must Consider & Steer Clear Of
Boise, Idaho - I like asking for your opinions, especially since I'm still fairly new to the area. I feel if I can get you involved in the conversation I'll have better answers to share with readers. So what did I ask this time? It has to do with New...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore
Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Average Idaho teacher salary increases, but is still behind inflation and national averages
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education. Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367 or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year. However, when compared to teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s largest for-profit employer is laying off workers next year. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Micron plans to reduce its workforce by about 10% next year. The Boise company, which makes memory chips used in digital devices, wrote in an SEC filing that the job cuts are the result of “challenging industry conditions.”. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in...
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study
BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them
With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
Post Register
USDA awards funding for 12 renewable energy projects in southern Idaho
In an effort to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy and combat climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding for 12 renewable energy projects in Idaho, said USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto in a press release. The projects, overseen by businesses and...
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
UPDATE: Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Idaho
Do we need to keep repeating this electric car transition isn’t going to work? Last year, during the dead of winter, I wrote a story about an EV that died on an exit ramp in Ada County on a cold day. A state trooper had to share the story over lunch. You can argue it wouldn’t happen if we had more charging stations. Keep in mind, much of the nation’s energy grid nearly collapsed during a cold snap Christmas weekend. You can make a pitch for wind and solar, but there won’t be enough in the way of these technologies for decades to come (if ever) to support the transition.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers
We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
One of the Most Expensive Homes In Idaho is an Entertainer’s Paradise
What does one of the most expensive houses in Idaho look like?. Before we look at the pictures let's talk about this remarkable property. A house that's listed for $21,850,000 is going to be hard to sell. It was listed in September of this year, and I don't think the seller will be wavering on the price.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
