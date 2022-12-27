December is just about over and we’re in the final week of the year, and for many, that means curling up inside under the covers with as many books as you can get your hands on. And if you really want to escape the snow and cold weather, transporting yourself to whole new worlds can be the best way to do that. Science fiction and fantasy books are great picks for traveling through time, space, galaxies, and kingdoms, and there are several new releases this month that will help you do just that!

2 DAYS AGO