bookriot.com
Books We Wish We Read in 2022
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books they didn’t manage to get to in 2022. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!. NEWS. Trailer for 65 (Adam...
In Defense of Pop Culture References In Books
I just finished a YA novel that I really enjoyed, and I went over to Goodreads to leave a rating. One of the top reviews said it was unreadable because of the amount of pop culture references in it, something I hadn’t noticed at all. Who do authors keep doing this, the review said; don’t they know readers hate it?
QUIZ: What Should Your 2023 Bookish New Year’s Resolution Be?
The new year is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to plan your 2023 reading goals! How do you want to grow or shift your reading life next year? Do you want to build a stronger bookish community? Do you want to dive into writing your own book? There are so many ways to embrace your love of books, and I see resolutions as a great way to stretch yourself to try something different. Take this bookish new year’s resolution quiz to get a suggestion for a fresh way to approach your reading life in 2023.
All the Backlist! December 30, 2022
This week, Tirzah says farewell to 2022 by recommending two great essay collections perfect for end of the year reading!. Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new...
8 New Science Fiction/Fantasy Releases from December to Add to Your TBR
December is just about over and we’re in the final week of the year, and for many, that means curling up inside under the covers with as many books as you can get your hands on. And if you really want to escape the snow and cold weather, transporting yourself to whole new worlds can be the best way to do that. Science fiction and fantasy books are great picks for traveling through time, space, galaxies, and kingdoms, and there are several new releases this month that will help you do just that!
