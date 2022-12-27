ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these New Year's Eve events to attend in Columbia

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

2023 is knocking at the door, with local music venues and nightclubs ready to welcome a spirit of celebration and change.

Many venues in Columbia will mark New Year's Eve; here are just a few of the parties on tap, focusing on those with live music and landmark events.

The Arch and Column: 20th anniversary party

A stalwart of the local LGBTQ community, the Business Loop bar will not only celebrate a changing of the calendar, but a more timeless presence with a twofold 20th anniversary and New Year's Eve bash. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ArchandColumnPub for more information.

The Blue Note: Gimme Gimme Disco

The Ninth Street mainstay promises a dance party packed with tunes by ABBA, the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher and more. "Disco attire encouraged," the venue says in its event description. The evening begins at 9; tickets are $20-$45, and attendees must be 18 or older.

The Blue Note will get a head-start the night before, Dec. 30, with New Year's Tease, a performance by the artists of Show-Me Burlesque. Learn more about both dates at https://thebluenote.com/ .

More: 'Royal Tenenbaums,' Bridget Jones, 'The Thing' to keep Ragtag viewers cozy in December

Broadway Brewery: NYE Jazz Bash

Columbia's great, homegrown big band — Columbia Jazz Orchestra, or COJO — will fill the beautiful basement space of Broadway Brewery with its revelries. The restaurant will offer "a 3-course prix fixe meal for the evening in addition to our regular menu," a Facebook event notes; reservations are encouraged, but not required. The evening opens around 6 p.m.; visit https://www.broadwaybrewery.com/ for more.

Compass Music Center: Swingin' in the New Year with Annie and the Fur Trappers

The local hub for music lessons, camps and showcases will offer its own New Year's Eve festivities, courtesy of Boston by way of St. Louis band Annie and the Fur Trappers. Tuning to the sounds of the 1920s and '30s, the band will host a swing dance course at 6 p.m., followed by a performance at 7. Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students. Visit https://compasscolumbia.org/ to learn more.

Dive Bar: Music from Munch

Quickly becoming a favorite on the Business Loop, Dive Bar will host a New Year's Eve bash with music by local duo Munch, who describe themselves as "electro party rock with a sense of humor and a touch of sadness." Learn more at https://www.divebarcomo.com/events .

More: Looking for great Christmas lights in Columbia? This Facebook group has you covered

Rose Music Hall: Don't Mind Dying, Barroom Billies

Things will get more than a little raucous at Rose, with an inspired pairing of wild-child local bands. Don't Mind Dying delivers a swampy, swaggering brand of rock informed by everything from deep blues cuts to serrated metal, united by the band's tight playing and frontman Brian Craig's wail. The Barroom Billies lean to the Americana side of the ledger, promising listeners a "foot go crazy stompin'" good time. 9 p.m.; tickets are $10-$15. Learn more at https://rosemusichall.com/ .

voco The Tiger Hotel: DJ Note Girl

Vault, the club within the historic downtown hotel, will host another Columbia icon — DJ Note Girl, aka Roots N Blues festival co-owner Tracy Lane, will spin cherished '70s funk and soul records with proceeds from the evening going to Friends of the Festival, Roots N Blues' nonprofit arm. 9 p.m.; a wide range of ticket and amenity options range from $59 up to $1,000 for VIP groups. Find more at https://www.thetigerhotel.com/ or search "NYE with voco The Tiger Hotel benefiting Friends of the Festival" on Facebook.

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Check out these New Year's Eve events to attend in Columbia

