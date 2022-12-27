ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

davisvanguard.org

Commentary: SB 9 So Far Has Not Changed Much – No Real Surprise

A year ago, Governor Newsom signed into law SB 9. Critics feared that SB 9 would destroy single-family neighborhoods while proponents hoped it would inspire new housing in the form of more affordable duplexes. But a report found that nothing has changed so far. “I think the people that have...
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

REPORT: Oklahoma Republican-Led Coalition Contributes to Criminal Justice Reform

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – A Republican-led coalition has contributed to criminal justice reform in this normally red-colored state, according to a report from “Arnold Ventures,” a philanthropy dedicated to analyzing societal problems in the U.S. Oklahoma, in the last half-decade, has “[e]nacted a series of landmark legislation...
OKLAHOMA STATE

