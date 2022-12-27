Read full article on original website
Marco Martin
4d ago
That boy was a beast in highschool crazy how mental health is playing a big part in people's demise Jesus help us all
Top Performers: Sound Mind Sound Body Super Max 100 Midwest Invitational
This week the Sound Mind Sound Body Academy hosted the SuperMax 100 Midwest Invitational at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. Sounds like there were at least a few future pros on the field of this showcase. 247Sports takes you inside the event. Alpha Dog. Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022
As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
Detroit News
Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022
Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
fox2detroit.com
Bass lifts Central Michigan to 63-61 upset win over Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Reggie Bass drilled a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and Central Michigan knocked off in-state rival Michigan 63-61 in the final non-conference game for both schools on Thursday night. The teams met for the first time in five years. Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after assaulting, forcing woman into van in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man has been charged after being seen in a video assaulting a woman and forcing her in a van. 32-year-old Quintin Brian Dorrough faces unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence charges, according to the prosecutors' office. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
The Oakland Press
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
police1.com
Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit
DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
The Don: Edwards thriving as Michigan’s big-play guy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- West Bloomfield four-star offensive lineman and recent Michigan signee Amir Herring had déjà vu while watching the Wolverines’ 45-23 win over Ohio State on Nov. 26. OSU had just kicked a field goal to pull to within eight points midway through the fourth quarter,...
fox2detroit.com
Allen Park man indicted on arson charges in Arizona after setting trailers on fire
TUCSON, Ariz., (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona for setting semi-truck trailers on fire. The 64-year-old Allen Park resident, identified as Viorel Pricop, has also been linked to several other cases of arson, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
fox2detroit.com
Top stories of 2022; exciting developments in Detroit to watch
In our first part, the panel examines some of the biggest Metro Detroit stories of 2022 and the sad throughline of mental illness that played a role in many. In the second part, our next panel talks about the exciting changes happening in Detroit.
R.I.P. Detroit artist and activist John Sims
The brilliant native son who led an immense and inspired life will be celebrated in Detroit
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Sisters create women’s workspace in Hamtramck when they couldn’t find one
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa and Laila Mahdi looked for an all-women’s working space during the pandemic. Listen and Subscribe to the...
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
fox2detroit.com
Fiesta Bowl tickets still available for Michigan vs. TCU
(FOX 2) - The game may be here, but there are still tickets available for the Michigan-TCU College Football Playoff semi-final game. The matchup between the Wolverines and the Horned Frogs features a pivotal game between a typical high-powered offense from the Big 12 and a potent Big Ten team that went undefeated in the regular season.
