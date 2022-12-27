ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Man drives John Deere farm equipment through Frederick, refuses to stop, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Police pursued a man they say was driving a John Deere track loader through the city streets of Frederick and refusing to stop Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted with shutting down roadways and attempted multiple times to get him to stop and he refused, police said. The driver advised he was driving to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
FREDERICK, MD
Vehicle shootings in Fairfax County are connected: Police

Police in Fairfax County are investigating after several reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire — including an incident that left a person wounded and two others hurt from shrapnel. On Friday, Fairfax County Police Capt. Ryan Lazisky, commander of the department's criminal investigation division, noted three separate incidents...
DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve

OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC

