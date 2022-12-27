Read full article on original website
Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
10-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. (7News) — A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car in White Oak, Md. Saturday and is now in the hospital, Montgomery County Police said. The incident took place around 5:31 p.m. in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. A 10-year-old female was...
Elrich: Study exploring need for new police district underway in Montgomery Co.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department currently has six districts – Rockville, Bethesda, Silver Spring, Wheaton, Germantown and Montgomery Village. The police department’s third district — which runs from downtown Silver Spring in the southeast corner of the county up to Burtonsville in the...
Gas line ruptures on construction site in Northeast DC; workers evacuated
WASHINGTON (7News) — A large gas line ruptured on a construction site in Northeast DC Thursday afternoon, prompting an evacuation of workers in the area. DC Fire and EMS responded to a box alarm at 3700 Benning Rd. NE. After finding a 2-inch high pressure leak, possible sources of...
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
Man drives John Deere farm equipment through Frederick, refuses to stop, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Police pursued a man they say was driving a John Deere track loader through the city streets of Frederick and refusing to stop Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted with shutting down roadways and attempted multiple times to get him to stop and he refused, police said. The driver advised he was driving to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
'Two years! Too long!' Hundreds rally to push for re-opening of historic White's Ferry
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two years ago, White's Ferry, the last remaining ferry crossing the Potomac River, was closed down over a land dispute. For many, it was the only way to cross the Potomac between Loudoun County in Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland. “Two years! Too...
Vehicle shootings in Fairfax County are connected: Police
Police in Fairfax County are investigating after several reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire — including an incident that left a person wounded and two others hurt from shrapnel. On Friday, Fairfax County Police Capt. Ryan Lazisky, commander of the department's criminal investigation division, noted three separate incidents...
Be wary of fire risk when charging escooters, hoverboards, ebikes, fire official warns
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Hoverboards, eScooters, and eBikes have become very popular ways of getting around. A lot of people got them for Christmas, as well. But you need to know they come with a risk and that risk is fire. Wednesday in D.C. firefighters put out a...
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
Man charged in Fairfax Co. bank heist robbed 2 banks in Prince William Co.: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM Co. (7News) — The man apprehended for robbing a bank in Fairfax County earlier this week was connected to two other bank robberies in Prince William County, according to authorities. Police say they found Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, hiding in a car with the cash he allegedly...
DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
Maryland man dies after being shot near Embassy of Ecuador in northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man is dead after being shot near the Embassy of Ecuador in northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just before 2:30 a.m., MPD responded to the sound of gunshots in the 2400 Block of 15th Street, Northwest. Officers canvassed the area and found a man in the rear alley with apparent gunshot wounds.
2 men shot, 1 killed near Busboys and Poets restaurant in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two men were shot and one was killed Thursday night near a Busboys and Poets restaurant in southeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said. The shooting took place in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. MPD said they are looking for...
'Get them to me': Md. woman describes her baggage nightmare following Southwest debacle
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Besides travel troubles arising from the thousands of flight cancellations made by Southwest Airlines this week, the airline has had huge problems reuniting some customers with their luggage. That includes a Montgomery County resident who tells 7News On Your Side she has been trying for...
Temple Hills child playing with gun receives graze wound after it discharges, PGPD says
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it is investigating how a child accessed a gun inside of an apartment in Temple Hills Thursday afternoon. The gun discharged while the child was playing with it, causing a slight graze wound, PGPD said,...
'I'm very upset': Dozens of SE DC families still without power after more than 2 weeks
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Frustration is reaching a tipping point for dozens of Southeast D.C. families, who have had no power for more than two weeks. That means no lights or heat during the winter nights, and they want answers. The residents said they came back Thursday after spending...
Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
$50K reward offered after USPS letter carrier robbed in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The U. S. Postal Inspection Service announced Thursday a reward of up to $50,000 for information on the person who robbed a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Silver Spring on Wednesday. The robbery happened at 1215 East-West Highway, USPIS said. The...
