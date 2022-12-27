Read full article on original website
OKC integrates RocketX to drive DeFi adoption
On Thursday, popular OKX chain, OKC integrated RocketX, an advanced hybrid exchange aggregator. The chain announced the development in its latest Twitter post. According to OKC, the integration will help drive the growth of its OKC DeFi, making it interoperable with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading blockchains. According to the...
Aura partners Republic Crypto to aid launching of Xstaxy mainnet
Popular Blockchain firm, Aura protocol has partnered with Republic crypto. The protocol announced the development via a Twitter post on Thursday. As announced, the aim of the partnership is to foster Aura protocol Xstaxy mainnet launch in 2023. As revealed, Aura plans to launch Xstaxy within the first quarter of...
Binance to allow users buy crypto with Apple, Google pay
Popular crypto exchange, Binance has launched a feature to allow its users buy cryptocurrencies using Apple Pay and Google pay. This development was confirmed in a Twitter post by its CEO, Changpeng Zhao. As revealed, users will have to use their credit and debit cards via the payment mechanisms to enjoy the service.
Celsius seeks to extend deadline for claims
In a new development regarding the bankruptcy proceedings of crypto lender Celsius Network, there is a move for a deadline extension for users to submit their claims. In a tweet today, Celsius revealed that it’s set to file a motion this week to extend the deadline for users. Before the latest development, the previous deadline was January 3, 2023.
Bitgert Price Prediction 2023-2030
The volatility of the crypto sphere has, therefore mandated investors to look before leaping. Meanwhile, several indices, including demand and supply usually drives the value of cryptocurrencies. Notably, investors in digital assets are usually encouraged to patronize tokens with a promising future. In a bid to get it right, investors need to familiarize themselves with various price predictions about the cryptocurrency they are planning to dabble into.
