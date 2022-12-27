ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD: Police shoot suspect following pursuit through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
Tulsa police: 95 percent of 2022′s homicide cases solved

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa saw 68 murders in 2022. While that number may seem high, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the number is average for the city. Police said the number has been as high as 82 murders in one year. TPD said the rate their detectives’ 95...
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail

In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
Broken Arrow residents upset about recent break-ins, vandalism

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homeowners in the New Bedford II and II neighborhood are upset about a recent string of car break-ins and incidents of vandalism – in a community they take care to maintain. Security video from one of those homeowners captured four people in hooded sweatshirts...
Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
