Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Police shoot suspect following pursuit through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
Tulsa Police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244
Tulsa Police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244 Saturday evening. Both highways were closed during the investigation
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Highway 169, I-244
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Highway 169 and I-244 in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) According to TPD, they were first called out to the crash around 5:00 p.m. TPD said a motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was...
Deadly officer-involved shooting prompts road closure
Tulsa Police Department along with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police are working a overnight fatal officer-involved shooting after the suspect refused to follow commands.
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man charged for leaving threatening voicemail, possession of loaded gun in federal facility
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a Tulsa man, Zachariah Kade McGuire, 31, was charged for leaving a voicemail threatening to “murder people” at the Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic, a facility that serves veterans in Tulsa, then showing up at the clinic with a loaded gun.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police: 95 percent of 2022′s homicide cases solved
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa saw 68 murders in 2022. While that number may seem high, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the number is average for the city. Police said the number has been as high as 82 murders in one year. TPD said the rate their detectives’ 95...
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County Sheriff credits K-9 Deputy and his partner with capturing escaped inmate in Coweta
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A chase involving a stolen pick-up truck and a manhunt on foot ended with an escaped inmate back in custody Friday afternoon, the arrest taking place less than 24 hours since the inmate escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester Thursday night. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
Woman sent to hospital after north Tulsa house fire; one dog dead
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said an elderly woman was taken to the hospital after the house she was living in caught fire Tuesday night. A dog also died due to the fire. TFD said the house near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue was...
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail
In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow residents upset about recent break-ins, vandalism
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homeowners in the New Bedford II and II neighborhood are upset about a recent string of car break-ins and incidents of vandalism – in a community they take care to maintain. Security video from one of those homeowners captured four people in hooded sweatshirts...
KOCO
Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
Comments / 2