Cook County Clerk holds live drawing for 1st wedding of 2023
A live drawing was held Tuesday for the first couple to be married in Cook County in 2023. . The winning couple was Daniel Ferguson and Mandy Fila, who will also receive an array of special wedding gifts: -A special ceremony celebrated by Clerk Yarbrough -A newlywed gourmet dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails provided by Whittingham Meats. -A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes provided by Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant -A gift card provided by Eli's Cheesecake -A couple's dance lesson provided by Duet Dance Studio -A cooking lesson provided by The Chopping Block -Wedding flower arrangements provided by LaSalle Flower Group -Two tickets to a comedy show provided by the Laugh Factory Chicago More than 75 couples have entered the drawing.
