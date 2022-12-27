ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County Clerk holds live drawing for 1st wedding of 2023

 3 days ago

A live drawing was held Tuesday for the first couple to be married in Cook County in 2023.

The winning couple was Daniel Ferguson and Mandy Fila, who will also receive an array of special wedding gifts:

-A special ceremony celebrated by Clerk Yarbrough

-A newlywed gourmet dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails provided by Whittingham Meats.

-A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes provided by Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

-A gift card provided by Eli's Cheesecake

-A couple's dance lesson provided by Duet Dance Studio

-A cooking lesson provided by The Chopping Block

-Wedding flower arrangements provided by LaSalle Flower Group

-Two tickets to a comedy show provided by the Laugh Factory Chicago

More than 75 couples have entered the drawing.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
