ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Man injured in Grand Rapids accidental shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 19-year-old man was injured early Saturday, Dec. 31 after officials say he accidentally shot himself. Grand Rapids Police said the man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:45 a.m. An investigation found the man shot himself accidentally while putting his gun in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
NORTON SHORES, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive.com

Resentencing of a 2008 juvenile lifer

Odies Murray listens during his resentencing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Murray was convicted of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder in 2008, for a shooting in August 2007. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo. 2 / 5. Resentencing of a...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy