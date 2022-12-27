Read full article on original website
Man injured in Grand Rapids accidental shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 19-year-old man was injured early Saturday, Dec. 31 after officials say he accidentally shot himself. Grand Rapids Police said the man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:45 a.m. An investigation found the man shot himself accidentally while putting his gun in...
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Police identify man killed in Norton Shores shooting
NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police have identified a man who died in a shooting at Norton Shores intersection as 24-year-old Jamarr Tyrece Burse of Muskegon. The shooting also injured a teen. Both Burse and the juvenile were in a vehicle in the area of the Sunny Mart II store on...
Rescuers pull driver from car in Grand River on Grand Rapids north side
Rescuers respond to the Grand River after a car is found in it. The call came in around 11 a.m. on the west side of the river south of Ann Street on Grand Rapids north side.
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
Grand Rapids bars, police get ready for Saturday crowds
Saturday will be busy for Grand Rapids bars and restaurants, with Michigan playing in the Fiesta Bowl in the afternoon and then crowds of New Year's Eve revelers.
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 3 men near Howard City
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing three people in Montcalm County earlier this month.
Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder
Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
State police arrest teenager on firearms charges after traffic stop
Just a little past midnight, Michigan State Police Lansing Post troopers stopped a car at the intersection of Waverly Road and Jolly Road in Delta Township.
Resentencing of a 2008 juvenile lifer
Odies Murray listens during his resentencing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Murray was convicted of first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder in 2008, for a shooting in August 2007. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo. 2 / 5. Resentencing of a...
