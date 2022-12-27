ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Found Frozen to the Ground in Muskegon, Sweet Rescued Cat on the Mend

Thanks to a Christmas 'angel', Elliot the cat will live to see another holiday. Elliot, the name given to the cat by Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon that's caring for the cat, was found frozen to the ground the morning after the big storm hit the area. A Christmas 'angel', named Kelly, discovered the sweet animal and stepped in to save him.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Garry Frank’s FOX 17 Rant Has Gone Viral Again Thanks to TikTok

A former West Michigan weatherman's rant from nearly five years ago has gone viral (again), this time thanks to TikTok. In the clip from April of 2018, Garry Frank has had it with his co-hosts constantly complaining about his weather forecast, so he lets them know about it. He went viral back then, and now he's back to being posted in news feeds all over the internet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car

Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!

Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy