Found Frozen to the Ground in Muskegon, Sweet Rescued Cat on the Mend
Thanks to a Christmas 'angel', Elliot the cat will live to see another holiday. Elliot, the name given to the cat by Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon that's caring for the cat, was found frozen to the ground the morning after the big storm hit the area. A Christmas 'angel', named Kelly, discovered the sweet animal and stepped in to save him.
From Silent Discos To Drag Shows, Here’s What You Need To Know About World of Winter in Grand Rapids
Who says you cannot have fun during the brisk winter months?. The city of Grand Rapids begs to differ. Next month, the World of Winter Festival is back in downtown Grand Rapids. "With over 100 free events, activities and outdoor art installations over two months, the festival provides an opportunity...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Grand Rapids Weather Getting Warmer. Will I Still be Able to Ski?
The ability to make snow coupled with the big "blizzard of 2022" this past weekend was a joy to Cannonsburg Ski Area owners and operators along with West Michigan Ski fans. Yes, plenty of snow and plenty of fun. But, as we all know to well, the weather in Michigan...
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
Garry Frank’s FOX 17 Rant Has Gone Viral Again Thanks to TikTok
A former West Michigan weatherman's rant from nearly five years ago has gone viral (again), this time thanks to TikTok. In the clip from April of 2018, Garry Frank has had it with his co-hosts constantly complaining about his weather forecast, so he lets them know about it. He went viral back then, and now he's back to being posted in news feeds all over the internet.
Experience The Biggest Light Display in West Michigan Even After Christmas Day
The feeling of Christmas is not simply for one day only. You can (and should) experience it for a few days longer if you want to. The best way to do that is to find Christmas experiences that last until the New Year. According to My Michigan Beach,. "this is...
Drunk Driver Flies Through the Air, Crashes in Front of Michigan Cop
Whoa. As New Year's Eve approaches, this is a good reminder to us all to never drink and drive... A drunk driving arrest literally landed directly in front of a Lansing, Mich., police officer earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department shared to Facebook this week a dashcam video of...
West Michigan Woman Asks For Help Making Final Wish Come True
One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time. Note: WKFR has a personal connection to this story. A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her...
Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car
Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!
Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
Postal Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in West Michigan
Blizzard conditions are making a mess of the roads in West Michigan this weekend. On Friday, December 23, multiple highways closed as crashes occurred amid high winds, blowing snow, poor visibility, and icy roads. According to Michigan State Police, one of the crashes Friday involved a United States Postal vehicle...
