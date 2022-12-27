ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

South Carolina firefighter dies in crash 2 days before Christmas

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter and paramedic was killed in a crash while on his way to work just two days before Christmas, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department.

David Campbell died in the Dec. 23 crash, officials said. He was assigned to RHFD Engine 6, A-Shift.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we share the loss of one of our own. Please pray for the Campbell family, his friends and his coworkers,” the department said in an announcement of his death.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

