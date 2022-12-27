Read full article on original website
Bay Area highways and roads close as storm rages on
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is causing widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
SFGate
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
SFGate
Man Found Guilty In 2017 Attempted Murder Case
SALINAS (BCN) A Salinas man has been found guilty in a 2017 attempted murder case, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Friday. Neil Aguillon-Palermo, 23, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, prosecutors said. The jury also...
