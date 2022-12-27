ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Senator celebrating holiday season, start of new legislative term (Letters)

Happy Holidays, everyone. I can hardly believe that 2023 begins tomorrow. I hope all of you have been able to take some time and relax and enjoy this holiday season. We’re getting right back into the swing of things next week. Wednesday marks the swearing-in of the new legislature and the beginning of the 193rd Massachusetts General Court. I’m very much looking forward to getting back to the good work of legislating.
Springfield, MA
