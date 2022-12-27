Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023

Read full article on original website
Expert forecasts 2023 as a year of ‘economic pain’
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell was asked what was in store for the economy after yet another rate hike intended to tame inflation. "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not and, if we do, whether it's going to be a deep one or not," Powell said on Dec. 14, after the Federal Open Market Committee's final meeting for 2022. "It's just not…
What’s next for the economy? 10 charts that show where things stand.
The 2022 economy was a jumble of flip-flopping growth, decades-high inflation and fears that a steep slowdown could plunge the country into recession. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively trying to slow the economy enough to cool inflation. "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not— and if we do, whether it's going to be a deep…
Rate hikes aggravate the world's debt crisis
The dramatic increase in interest rates this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks in the world, led to a worsening of the debt crisis in the world, with close to US$ 650 billion of bonds and loans in default or close to default. Driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine and problems in supply chains, high inflation in countries such as the…
Unemployment insurance in the U.S.: claims increased in the last week
The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained in a range that indicates the labor market remains tight, despite the Federal Reserve working to cool labor demand as part of its attempt to curb inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to 225,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis…
2022: the year of the war against inflation
However, it has mostly been the U.S. Federal Reserve's 225 basis point hikes over the past 12 months- and the possibility of more- that have kept markets on edge, against a backdrop of sharply slowing growth. "If you look at the tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., it's basically one of the sharpest in the last 20 years," David Hauner, head of EMEA emerging markets…
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Will the Fed blink in 2023? Will Congress throw more fuel on the fire?
In the final week of 2022, we Americans can foresee two significant economic risks in 2023. The first one is a probability that the Federal Reserve will get weak-kneed and stop raising interest rates before inflation is truly under control. The second risk is that Congress will continue to spend...
Jerome Powell quotes: Best of 2022
Rockdale Citizen, The (Conyers, GA) Running the Federal Reserve at a time of high economic volatility is no easy drive. Yet Chair. has a firm grip on the steering wheel. has been on the job as the nation's leading economic policymaker since February, 2018. During that time Powell has served...
Your Financial Future: Set reasonable financial goals for 2023
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Many people will be glad to see 2022 come to an end. Inflation has exploded to a 40-year high. In response, the. has increased interest rates multiple times. The stock market has dropped significantly in value. We recently witnessed one of the biggest financial crimes in the cyber currencies market. There is political uncertainty around the world. While individuals have no control over any of these things, we need to take steps that we can control to help our families.
Annuity market will cool in 2023 As interest costs soar: Expert Forecast
A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year. As in 2008, purchasing decisions seem largely driven by concern…
U.S. pending home sales fall more than expected in November
Dec 28- Contracts to buy used U.S. homes fell much more than expected in November, declining for a sixth straight month, as the cost of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes weighed on the housing market as the central bank seeks to curb inflation. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, based on signed contracts, fell 4%…
Wall Street rebounds strongly on good employment data after two consecutive declines
Wall Street is advancing strongly on Thursday, December 29, due to a strong momentum in technology and growth stocks, after data showed signs of cooling in the labor market and eased concerns about future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The mega-cap stocks of Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc climb more than 2%, also helped by a…
News Clip: U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception, fraud
Rio Grande Guardian (McAllen, TX) The Washington Post has a story penned by reporter that says a U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception and fraud. The story focuses on a pandemic-era initiative that has helped millions of low-income families stay connected. But, a WAPO investigation found, the initiative "suffered persistent abuses" because telecom giants introduced price hikes and speed costs.
For seniors, big changes coming with federal health coverage plans
Editor’s note: The blog will shift in ’23 to more episodic publication. Just a reminder: 2023 will begin what could be consequential changes in aspects of older Americans, notably those age 65-plus and covered by Medicare. As part of law of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats in the Congress and pushed by the Biden Administration, diabetics on original Medicare will…
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
World’s richest tycoons lost $1.4 trillion this year
It turns out that much of the damage was self-inflicted: the alleged fraud of one-time cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried; Russia's devastating war against Ukraine that triggered crippling sanctions against its business titans; and, of course, the antics of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, whose fortune is US $138 billion smaller than it was on…
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
