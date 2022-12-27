ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023

By NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL)
 4 days ago
Related
Expert forecasts 2023 as a year of ‘economic pain’

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell was asked what was in store for the economy after yet another rate hike intended to tame inflation. "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not and, if we do, whether it's going to be a deep one or not," Powell said on Dec. 14, after the Federal Open Market Committee's final meeting for 2022. "It's just not…
What’s next for the economy? 10 charts that show where things stand.

The 2022 economy was a jumble of flip-flopping growth, decades-high inflation and fears that a steep slowdown could plunge the country into recession. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively trying to slow the economy enough to cool inflation. "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not— and if we do, whether it's going to be a deep…
Rate hikes aggravate the world's debt crisis

The dramatic increase in interest rates this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks in the world, led to a worsening of the debt crisis in the world, with close to US$ 650 billion of bonds and loans in default or close to default. Driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine and problems in supply chains, high inflation in countries such as the…
Unemployment insurance in the U.S.: claims increased in the last week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained in a range that indicates the labor market remains tight, despite the Federal Reserve working to cool labor demand as part of its attempt to curb inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to 225,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis…
2022: the year of the war against inflation

However, it has mostly been the U.S. Federal Reserve's 225 basis point hikes over the past 12 months- and the possibility of more- that have kept markets on edge, against a backdrop of sharply slowing growth. "If you look at the tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., it's basically one of the sharpest in the last 20 years," David Hauner, head of EMEA emerging markets…
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Jerome Powell quotes: Best of 2022

Rockdale Citizen, The (Conyers, GA) Running the Federal Reserve at a time of high economic volatility is no easy drive. Yet Chair. has a firm grip on the steering wheel. has been on the job as the nation's leading economic policymaker since February, 2018. During that time Powell has served...
WASHINGTON STATE
Your Financial Future: Set reasonable financial goals for 2023

Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) Many people will be glad to see 2022 come to an end. Inflation has exploded to a 40-year high. In response, the. has increased interest rates multiple times. The stock market has dropped significantly in value. We recently witnessed one of the biggest financial crimes in the cyber currencies market. There is political uncertainty around the world. While individuals have no control over any of these things, we need to take steps that we can control to help our families.
WASHINGTON, PA
Annuity market will cool in 2023 As interest costs soar: Expert Forecast

A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year. As in 2008, purchasing decisions seem largely driven by concern…
U.S. pending home sales fall more than expected in November

Dec 28- Contracts to buy used U.S. homes fell much more than expected in November, declining for a sixth straight month, as the cost of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes weighed on the housing market as the central bank seeks to curb inflation. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, based on signed contracts, fell 4%…
News Clip: U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception, fraud

Rio Grande Guardian (McAllen, TX) The Washington Post has a story penned by reporter that says a U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception and fraud. The story focuses on a pandemic-era initiative that has helped millions of low-income families stay connected. But, a WAPO investigation found, the initiative "suffered persistent abuses" because telecom giants introduced price hikes and speed costs.
For seniors, big changes coming with federal health coverage plans

Editor’s note: The blog will shift in ’23 to more episodic publication. Just a reminder: 2023 will begin what could be consequential changes in aspects of older Americans, notably those age 65-plus and covered by Medicare. As part of law of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats in the Congress and pushed by the Biden Administration, diabetics on original Medicare will…
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada

Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
FLORIDA STATE
World’s richest tycoons lost $1.4 trillion this year

It turns out that much of the damage was self-inflicted: the alleged fraud of one-time cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried; Russia's devastating war against Ukraine that triggered crippling sanctions against its business titans; and, of course, the antics of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, whose fortune is US $138 billion smaller than it was on…
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act

Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.

-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
MARYLAND STATE
