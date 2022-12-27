Read full article on original website
Related
Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (The Hill) - For the U.S. economy, 2022 was a wild and somewhat painful year. And 2023 could be even more intense. A year of stubbornly high inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and war-driven energy shock have weakened the. U.S. economy. While the job...
Michelle Singletary: A year of economic pain ahead
Herald-Dispatch, The (Huntington, WV) Consumers and investors have many questions about where the economy is headed in 2023. Will inflation finally return to a decent level and, with it, prices for gas, groceries and other goods? Should we expect higher mortgage rates?. What about retirement accounts? Can investors count on...
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. retreated. Oil prices were little-changed. Wall Street. fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual...
Fed warned banks about the risk of cryptocurrencies in the financial system
The U.S. Federal Reserve and other monetary oversight agencies warned banks today in Washington about the "key risks associated with cryptoassets and industry participants," citing fraud and scams as the most common dangers and "potential deposit outflows for banks and organizations that hold stable coin reserves." So said the Fed in a joint statement from the…
Funds manager Pimco is 2022’s biggest loser
Press-Telegram (Long Beach, CA) A brutal 2022 for bonds delivered the worst year ever for. -based Pacific Investment Management Co.’s exchange-traded fund business. -branded funds, the biggest cumulative outflow ever for the asset manager, Bloomberg data show. That exodus also ranked as the largest among. U.S. issuers in 2022,...
Banks Should Be More Cautious On Crypto Contagion Risks, U.S. Regulators Warn
Banks should be more careful about the risks of fraud, legal uncertainty and misleading disclosures by crypto firms, U.S. regulators warned on Tuesday, just two months after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX stunned the financial world. In their first joint statement on crypto, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the…
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement
Item 1.01. Entry in a Material Definitive Agreement. On December 29, 2022 , Ambac Assurance Corporation ("AAC") entered into a. Settlement Agreement and Release (the "Settlement Agreement") with. Nomura Credit. & Capital, Inc. ("Nomura") to settle its litigation against Nomura (. Supreme. Court of the State of New York. ,...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Bail Bond Insurance Premiums Grow Amid Friction Between Reform Advocates, Opponents
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Despite a concerted push for bail reform throughout. , bail bond insurance premiums in the most-recent five years has grown by 11% and in 2021 was at its highest level since 2016, according to a new AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Bail Bond Premiums Grow...
500 Reasons to Eliminate the Income Cap for Social Security Taxes
–In the first few days of 2023, at least 500 US workers will likely have already paid their Social Security taxes for the year. That’ s because in just a day they earn the maximum amount of income subject to Social Security tax, or $160,200. To help pay for Social Security, a tax of 12.4% is split between employees and employers; a worker is subject to a 6.2% tax assessed on…
US Treasury yields fall at the start of 2023
NEW YORK, Jan 3- Yields on benchmark 10- year U.S. Treasury debt fell on Tuesday after two straight weeks of gains that saw them end the previous year with their biggest annual rise in decades on concerns about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening path. *The yield on 10- year Treasury bonds rose about 238 basis points in 2022, their biggest annual climb…
Haven Life Named "Best Coverage Without a Medical Exam" by Buy Side from WSJ
NEW YORK , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by. (MassMutual), has been recognized as the "Best Coverage Without a Medical Exam" by Buy Side from WSJ,. The Wall Street Journal's. commerce site. Haven Simple term life policy was...
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
Laura Pierre joins with others to protest in support of a $15 an hour minimum wage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2015. The state's minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour in September 2023, and then increase by $1 per year until reaching $15 an hour in 2026. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour…
Goldman Sachs Removes Free Coffee Perk From Employees As Layoffs Loom
KEY POINTS Goldman Sachs employees reportedly complained that coffee machines inside the offices are frequently broken A Goldman Sachs rep insisted there is free coffee "available to all employees on every floor" Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned employees to brace for significant layoffs in the coming weeks For more breaking global news visit IBTimes.com Bankers of the Wall…
Kentucky puts JPMorgan, Citi, BlackRock on divestment list
–Kentucky's treasurer on Tuesday placed JPMorgan Chase, Citi, BlackRock and eight other financial institutions on a divestment list over what the state calls a "boycott" of energy companies.– Kentucky is hardly the first state to make such a move. West Virginia in July said it would stop awarding new state business to JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Wells Fargo, Goldman…
“Insight-Led Activity Reporting And Digital Health Management” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220398181): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors FANG, Richard (Belevue, WA, US); WAGLE,. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Parents who have children...
Research Reports on Crop Insurance from Massey University Provide New Insights (Subsidized Crop Insurance under Limited Access to Incomplete Financial Markets): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on crop insurance. According to news reporting originating from Palmerston,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Almost universally, crop insurance uptake has been very low in the absence of significant governmental subsidies.”. Our news journalists obtained a quote from the research from. Massey University.
Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Researcher Reports Recent Findings in COVID-19 (1781. Antibiotic Prescription Trends of Patients with COVID-19: Analysis of National Health Insurance Data in Republic of Korea): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in COVID-19. According to news reporting from Kyonggi Do,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although COVID-19 is a viral infection, it is known that antibiotics are often prescribed due to concerns about combined bacterial infection. Therefore, we aimed to analyze how many patients with COVID-19 received the antibiotic prescription as well as what kinds of factors contributed to it using the.
Findings from Wills Eye Hospital & Research Institute Yields New Data on Managed Care (The Economic Downturn of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Its Impact On Access To Eye Care): Managed Care
-- A new study on Managed Care is now available. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To discuss the economic downturn of pediat-ric ophthalmology in the setting of an alarming decline in the number of residents pursuing pediatric ophthal-mology and its impact on limiting access to eye care. Survey studies and articles examining the re-cent economic impact of reimbursement cuts and prac-tice pattern changes in pediatric ophthalmology were reviewed.”
Patent Issued for Machine learning system for routing optimization based on historical performance data (USPTO 11528364): Allstate Insurance Company
2023 JAN 04 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Dunn, Ryan (. Grayslake, IL. , US), Lundsgaard, Soren K. (. Inverness, IL. , US), Pham, Anthony (. Northbrook,...
Patent Issued for Virtual home inspection (USPTO 11526946): Esurance Insurance Services Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Lekas, ( San Francisco, CA , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Esurance Insurance Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:. “Field. “The present disclosure generally relates to insurance services, and...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0