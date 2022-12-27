Read full article on original website
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750
While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
Rate hikes aggravate the world's debt crisis
The dramatic increase in interest rates this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks in the world, led to a worsening of the debt crisis in the world, with close to US$ 650 billion of bonds and loans in default or close to default. Driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine and problems in supply chains, high inflation in countries such as the…
Expert forecasts 2023 as a year of ‘economic pain’
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell was asked what was in store for the economy after yet another rate hike intended to tame inflation. "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not and, if we do, whether it's going to be a deep one or not," Powell said on Dec. 14, after the Federal Open Market Committee's final meeting for 2022. "It's just not…
Unemployment insurance in the U.S.: claims increased in the last week
The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained in a range that indicates the labor market remains tight, despite the Federal Reserve working to cool labor demand as part of its attempt to curb inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to 225,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis…
What’s next for the economy? 10 charts that show where things stand.
The 2022 economy was a jumble of flip-flopping growth, decades-high inflation and fears that a steep slowdown could plunge the country into recession. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively trying to slow the economy enough to cool inflation. "I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not— and if we do, whether it's going to be a deep…
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
2022: the year of the war against inflation
However, it has mostly been the U.S. Federal Reserve's 225 basis point hikes over the past 12 months- and the possibility of more- that have kept markets on edge, against a backdrop of sharply slowing growth. "If you look at the tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., it's basically one of the sharpest in the last 20 years," David Hauner, head of EMEA emerging markets…
Wall Street rebounds strongly on good employment data after two consecutive declines
Wall Street is advancing strongly on Thursday, December 29, due to a strong momentum in technology and growth stocks, after data showed signs of cooling in the labor market and eased concerns about future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The mega-cap stocks of Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc climb more than 2%, also helped by a…
News Clip: U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception, fraud
Rio Grande Guardian (McAllen, TX) The Washington Post has a story penned by reporter that says a U.S. aid program to keep people online was riddled with deception and fraud. The story focuses on a pandemic-era initiative that has helped millions of low-income families stay connected. But, a WAPO investigation found, the initiative "suffered persistent abuses" because telecom giants introduced price hikes and speed costs.
Patent Application Titled “System And Method Of Authenticating Devices For Secure Data Exchange” Published Online (USPTO 20220400009): Get Heal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Chun, Jaewook (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Digital data exchange between devices is everywhere, with data constantly being exchanged between phones, laptops, servers, and other devices. As data is transferred between many devices, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the data is being exchanged securely, particularly when sensitive data is exchanged. Various methods for authenticating data exist. For example, many systems use account registration and login systems to ensure a given user or device is authorized to receive certain data. In other examples, a link and/or password can be provided to a device to give the device access to a meeting room where data is exchanged. These systems come with flaws, including that they rely on authentication information which can potentially be compromised and used by an unauthorized device.
Social Security battle lines lead the way among 2022 top regulation stories
The future of Social Security attracted substantial attention as 2022 wound down and Beltway lawmakers parried controversial ideas for the future of the popular program. Republicans got debate started after taking control of the House of Representatives following the November general election. Some GOP members used the win to suggest they use the federal debt ceiling as a tool to pry some reforms from Democrats as the debt rises to the $3.4 trillion limit in mid-2023.
Mango Markets $110M Exploiter Arrested, Faces Charges in New York
Cryptocurrency investor Avraham Eisenberg has been arrested in Puerto Rico on charges of commodities fraud and manipulation for allegedly stealing more than $100 million from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Mango Markets. This marks the first time a U.S. resident has faced charges for manipulating a DeFi platform. Eisenberg Drains $110M from Mango Markets Recall that…
Numerous Facts Omitted From Recent Wall Street Journal Article On Greg Lindberg’s North Carolina Insurance Companies
A spokesperson for says that the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on Greg Lindberg’s insurance companies omitted numerous facts. 's insurance companies omitted numerous facts." -- Spokesperson for. DURHAM, N.C. , US,. December 31, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesperson for. says the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
This rural Hickman acreage worth more than $2 million, owned by financial adviser Jesse Hill, was searched Dec. 12 by FBI agents and state banking officials in connection with a bank fraud investigation involving a deceased Lincoln businessman. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze…
State seeks to freeze assets of Lincoln investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
Grand Island Independent, The (NE) The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a. investor and a number of his companies or funds at the center of an investigation into alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the largest in state history. Assistant...
DePaul University Reports Findings in Insurance (Can Moral Framing Drive Insurance Enrollment In the United States?): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To encourage health insurance uptake, marketers and policymakers have focused on consumers’ economic self-interest, attempting to show that insurance is a good deal or to sweeten the deal, with subsidies or penalties. Still, some consumers see insurance as a bad deal, either because they rationally exploit private risk information ( ‘adverse selection ‘), or irrationally misperceive the value due to cognitive biases (e.g., optimism).”
