kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY STARTS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.
A Wind Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the eastern Douglas County foothills, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
kqennewsradio.com
POWER RESTORATION PROGRESSING SLOWLY FOR DOUGLAS ELECTRIC CREWS
Power restoration is slowly progressing for crews with the Douglas Electric Cooperative. Following the wind storm early in the week, 327 meters in rural Douglas County are still without power. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said a contract crew is on-site in the Loon Lake area. Other crews will resume...
KTVL
Wind advisory issued for Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The wind advisory is for eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and parts of central and eastern Douglas County. This includes portions of Highways 199, 138, 38, and Interstate 5. Western Siskiyou County is...
kqennewsradio.com
JUST OVER 400 METERS STILL WITHOUT POWER-DOUGLAS ELECTRIC
Just over 400 meters are still without power as of late Wednesday night in the Douglas Electric Cooperative service area, following the windstorm that hit the region Monday and Tuesday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said the majority of those without power are in the Loon Lake, Tenmile Lake, Upper...
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE HAS 251 METERS WITHOUT POWER
Following a recent windstorm, Douglas Electric Cooperative has 251 meters without power, as of mid-day Friday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said all DEC crews as well as additional contract line and tree crews are currently out in the field working to get the outage restored as quickly and safely as possible.
kqennewsradio.com
POWER RESTORATION EFFORTS NEARLY COMPLETE
Power restoration efforts by Douglas Electric Cooperative crews are nearly complete, following a windstorm that hit the region on Monday and Tuesday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said only 26 meters are without power as of late Friday night. 17 of those are in the Tenmile Lake area with the rest located in Lower Smith River, Scottsburg, Umpqua and Melrose.
kqennewsradio.com
BICYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, CITED FOR A TRAFFIC COLLISION
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was cited for a traffic collision in Roseburg Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:45 p.m. an SUV driver was stopped on Northwest Mulholland Drive waiting to turn right onto Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When the light turned green, the man started to make the turn and was struck on the passenger side near the tire, by a bicycle. The cyclist was traveling east on Garden Valley on the north side of the road. The rider did not abide the crosswalk sign for her to stop. Her bike slid and impacted the SUV.
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE WRECK
The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Christmas eve. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. a woman was traveling east on Hayhurst Road near Andrews Road in the Yoncalla area when she struck a group of deer in the roadway. This caused her to lose control of her pickup, which then struck a power pole. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an unnamed medical facility, due to pain.
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR FELON IN POSSESSION
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for a warrant and cited for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 12:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in the Riddle area. The 45-year old driver was taken into custody. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
KTVL
Felon arrested, drugs found after police chase on Interstate 5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after police discovered drugs in a car after a police chase on Interstate 5. According to police, officials attempted to stop 56-year-old Kenneth Murray at the Manzanita Rest area for a traffic violation on Dec. 22.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FORGERY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following an alleged forgery incident on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 8:30 a.m. dispatch received multiple calls regarding a man who was allegedly trying to pass fake $100 bills at two businesses in the 4600 block of Carnes Road in Green. A deputy arrived and contacted 35-year old Michael Taylor. The suspect allegedly admitted he was told they were fake at the first business but went to the second business right after that. Taylor was also allegedly in possession of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine.
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Diner Off Hwy 101 Will Make You Feel Right At Home
If you’re traveling down Highway 101, and are in need of something to eat, or even just craving a tasty dessert, then you’ve got to make your way over to Don’s Main Street Family Restaurant in Reedsport. Located slightly inland near the junction of HWY 101 and...
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CHARGED WITH 4TH DEGREE ASSAULT, FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT INCIDENT
Two people were charged with 4th degree assault following a Friday night incident in the Winchester area. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:30 p.m. a 52-year old woman called dispatch and said she had been pushed down by an 80-year old man, which caused prolonged pain to a large contusion on her arm. The woman said she got up and pushed the man down, then hit him in the face multiple times while sitting on his chest. This allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Elmar Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit and run accident Friday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the corner of Northeast Winchester Street and Northeast Odell Avenue, after a caller said a man had been hit by a vehicle. It reportedly left the scene and was not located. The vehicle was described by a witness as a red newer Jeep Wrangler. The incident is being investigated as a failure to perform duties of a driver-felony case.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft on Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at about 5:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the theft of approximately $600 worth of groceries from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers contacted 26-year old Ryan Humphrey who matched the description of the suspect.
