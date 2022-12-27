Read full article on original website
binghamtonhomepage.com
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a class...
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
informnny.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
whcuradio.com
IPD looking for victim, suspects in Chestnut Street shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for suspects after someone was shot early this morning on Chestnut Street. According to authorities, shots were reported around 12:20 this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut. A person says a bullet came through their window. Officers found where the shot came from and say there’s one victim whose condition and whereabouts are both unknown.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses New Years Eve safety and guns taken off the street
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses New Years Eve safety and guns taken off the street. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
informnny.com
Syracuse Police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Lives is a cocktail bar in Syracuse’s Armory Square that is all about fun and games, and they are ready for the New Year’s Eve crowds. “We have a shadow party, which is kind of a black apparel themed thing,” said Three Lives General Manager Alex Silver. “So, anybody that shows up in all black, gets in for free. Anybody that shows up in any colors on, not counting shoes, has to pay five dollars to get in.”
14850.com
Vehicle damage discovered in the wake of northside shots fired call, say police
No one was located in the area when Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ithaca Police Department officers responded to “multiple calls for shots fired” in the area of North Cayuga Street near Jay Street in the early hours of Friday morning, but police say they later learned that two vehicles parked on Jay Street had been struck with gunfire.
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
cnycentral.com
AG's office finds Cicero officer did not commit crime in 2021 deadly pedestrian crash
CICERO, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Chatuma Crawford in Cicero. On the evening on Dec. 17, 2021, off-duty police officer with the Town of Cicero Police Department (CPD) Michael Aregano, and a passenger were driving on Northern Blvd. when he struck a man who walked into the road to retrieve his cell phone.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
cnycentral.com
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
ithaca.com
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
Man With Machete Arrested After Standoff in Utica, New York
A man allegedly walking around Utica, New York with a machete was arrested after an hours long standoff with Police on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report by WKTV, a distraught man walking around Utica with a machete spurred a confrontation with law enforcement that lasted for hours. At around 11:30 am, Utica Police received a call about a man walking around State Street in Utica with a machete. Attempts by law enforcement to speak with the man at that time were unsuccessful and eventually triggered a standoff.
informnny.com
Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide
SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
informnny.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
WKTV
Man with machete in custody following 5-hour standoff in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning was finally taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Authorities were outside of the man's home on Cottage Place for more than five hours trying to get...
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
