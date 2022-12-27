Massive flight cancellations pile up, USDOT says it will look into Southwest cancellations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Travelers in Raleigh and across the U.S. are experiencing flight delays and cancellations.

And it has gotten so bad with one airline that the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is now looking into it.

According to Flight Aware, roughly 60 percent of Southwest Airlines flights are already cancelled for Tuesday.

USDOT officials said on social media that the department is “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.”

Along with looking into if these cancellations were something that could be controlled, the USDOT said it will also be looking into if Southwest Airlines is “complying with its customer service plan.”

CBS 17 previously talked with Kylie Petrovich, who had been impacted by Southwest Airline’s cancellations.

Petrovich shared that the only other flights at the time were almost a day from when she was trying to travel.

“The only other flights are 20 hours from now or thousands of dollars, so they offered the charter bus,” added Petrovich.

Petrovich told CBS 17 that officials didn’t even say why her flights were canceled, and she wasn’t offered any compensation either.

Tara Ravenscraft had travel plans that changed as well because of canceled flights.

“Just all of the other things we already booked; the Airbnb, the rental cars, the friends, and family that are waiting for us. Once we got to Kansas City we were driving to a wedding in Nebraska. It’s just a lot of plans that are changing,” Ravenscraft said.

CBS 17 previously reported that Southwest Airlines had issued the below press release on Monday night:

With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning. We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. This forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity. This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. And we’re working to reach to Customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options. Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known. On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees. With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize Southwest Airlines

For information on Southwest Airlines website says that travelers who had a ticket between Dec. 25 and Jan. 2 can rebook at no additional charge. For more information, click here.

