The Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament came to an end Thursday in Mountain Home with the host teams winning both of the third place games. Matt Sharp has the details. After trailing for much of the game, the Lady Bombers were able to defeat Fair Grove, Missouri, 56-50. After two lead changes and one tie early on, the Lady Eagles pulled away from Mountain Home later in the first half. Fair Grove went up by double digits before the Lady Bombers went on a 7-0 run and cut the margin to one possession before halftime. The two teams exchanged the lead five more times in the second half. Mountain Home went up for good in the final period, eventually increasing their lead to double digits. The Lady Eagles cut their deficit back to six, but by then, it was too little, too late.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO