KTLO
Friday basketball results include Norfork girls advancing to Northark title game
The North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament held its semifinal round Friday at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. On the girls’ side, Norfork breezed past Kingston 61-39, and Rural Special fell to Valley Springs 63-46. On the boys’ bracket, Marshall lost to Bergman 72-43, and Valley Springs was eliminated by Clinton 67-54.
KTLO
Thursday basketball results include MHCA boys falling on last day of ASUMH/Arvest Winter Jam
The Mountain Home Christian Academy boys’ basketball team suffered a 72-60 loss to Lead Hill on the final day of the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam at the Yellville-Summit Multi-Purpose Facility. Jordan Woods led the Eagles with a game high 26 points, including 15 from three-point range. Quintin Sewell scored 19 points for the Tigers, Mason Cain had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jayce Williams ended up with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Kaden Baker provided 11 points.
KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes MHHS teams playing for 3rd place in Ultimate Auto Group tourney
High school basketball dominates the local Thursday schedule and includes the end of a three-day event at Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will both compete for third place in the Ulitmate Auto Group Basketball Tournament. Mountain Home’s boys will be matched up with Paragould. The Bombers are 8-7...
KTLO
MHHS teams finish 3rd in Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament
The Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament came to an end Thursday in Mountain Home with the host teams winning both of the third place games. Matt Sharp has the details. After trailing for much of the game, the Lady Bombers were able to defeat Fair Grove, Missouri, 56-50. After two lead changes and one tie early on, the Lady Eagles pulled away from Mountain Home later in the first half. Fair Grove went up by double digits before the Lady Bombers went on a 7-0 run and cut the margin to one possession before halftime. The two teams exchanged the lead five more times in the second half. Mountain Home went up for good in the final period, eventually increasing their lead to double digits. The Lady Eagles cut their deficit back to six, but by then, it was too little, too late.
KTLO
Mary Hardison, 94, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Mary Hardison of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Mary Hardison died Saturday in Walnut Ridge.
KTLO
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on November 19, 1929, in Mitchell, Arkansas, to John Richman and Olva Sue Mitchell Harris. She graduated from Viola High School and then she married Donald Ghrist on November 19, 1949 in Gainesville, Missouri. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and gardening. Opal loved her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandsons.
KTLO
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on September 4, 1940, in Springfield, IL, to Alfred and Ellen Kelly Schmitz. He attended Cathedral Boys High School in Springfield. Larry married Patricia Joan White on January 20, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church, she preceded him in death July 2, 2002. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army. Larry founded Ozark Boat Docks Inc. (OBD) after building many homes in the Oakland Area. He was best known for his love of horse racing.
KTLO
Billy Joe McGoldrick, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Billy Joe “Bucky” McGoldrick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Billy was born on December 24, 1940, in West Plains, Missouri, to Joe Luther and Opal Marie Bennett McGoldrick. He graduated from Rock Island, Illinois High School. He started his railroad career with Rock Island Line, where he worked his way up to Yard Master before retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1981. He married Amelia on July 20, 1985 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the College and North Church of Christ. He enjoyed riding horses, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.
KTLO
Patty Lynn Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.
KTLO
Jerry Russell, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jerry Russell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerry Russell died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
West Plains man suffers minor injuries in motorcycle accident Thursday
A West Plains man suffered minor injuries in an accident Thursday afternoon on his motorcycle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 50-year-old Terry Darnell was traveling northbound on County Road 6070 a half mile west of West Plains and lost control of his motorcycle when making a right turn.
KTLO
Ozark County woman injured in two vehicle accident
An Ozark County woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Wednesday in Howell County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Levi Gunter of West Plains was traveling westbound on Private Road 6313 at highway AB, two miles west of West Plains when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Presten Kelley of Dora, causing her to overturn.
KTLO
Man in Boone County crashes vehicle into residence
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Bergman for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home. While en route to the scene, the caller reported the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Lopez, was sitting in the car yelling and threatening to drive the car into the residence again.
KTLO
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
KTLO
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
KTLO
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars. According to KARK, Jon Jarvis owns Chinquapin Auto Salvage, the site of the massive fire. “Holy Smokes. What am I going...
KTLO
Edwards named Baxter Health Foundation executive director
Sarah Edwards (Photo courtesy of Baxter Health) As Barney Larry gets ready to retire from the Baxter Health Foundation, his successor has been named. Current Vice President and Major Gifts Officer Sarah Edwards will take on the role of executive director next week. Edwards started with the hospital in 2015...
KTLO
A four car accident in Howell County leaves one person with moderate injuries
A Howell County woman suffered moderate injuries in a four car accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 63 one mile south of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle was stopped to turn left with one vehicle behind them. The third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ellea Dennison of West Plains, struck the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction. A fourth vehicle struck Dennison.
KTLO
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
KTLO
2023 budget on agenda for Bull Shoals City Council
The Bull Shoals City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening at 6:30 at the Bull Shoals City hall.
