22 WSBT
No injuries in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the 19000 block of Dubois Avenue in South Bend. Initial investigation leads firefighters to believe it started in the garage. No one was home at the time, and none of the nearby homes were affected.
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
abc57.com
Edison Pointe Residents left without heat during blizzard
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Imagine living with no heat during a blizzard. . . that was the reality for many residents at Edison Pointe Apartments last week. Some told ABC57 they had to leave and stay somewhere else for Christmas. Other residents were forced to brave the frigid temperatures from inside their apartment for days on top of frozen pipes and water damage.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders met up with both Irish and Gamecock fans ahead of Friday’s matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Country Bake Shop on State Road 933 in St. Joseph County will be closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 31. 3 injured after car, ambulance...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County recycling sites littered with trash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart County's drop-off "recycling sites" are being littered with trash. That is forcing the county to shut some of them down. There are 5 of these spots, but it's become too time consuming to separate trash. Now. individual cities might have to work with...
abc57.com
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
22 WSBT
Michiana Humane Society sees over 60 adoptions in December
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT 22) — It has been a terrific month for the Michiana Humane Society. Dogs and cats are leaving the shelter for new homes, hopefully for the rest of their lives. The season of giving has been very kind to the Michiana Humane Society. Four legged...
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
22 WSBT
Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
columbusnews-report.com
Amish country is setting for mystery thriller
Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
abc57.com
Granger Morris Animal Hospital flooded
ST. JOSEPH, Ind. --After another water pipe froze and burst, the Morris Animal Hospital in Granger, on State Road 23 closed its doors as well. There are vets on site to handle medication pickups and phone calls, but they are currently unable to see any animals as of now, as stated by the company.
22 WSBT
Benham Ave. underpass closure begins
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
WNDU
Ring in the New Year in South Bend with tons of events to choose from
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s New Year’s Eve, and across the country celebrations are taking place to ring in 2023. In South Bend, multiple events are inviting the public to start the year off with some fun:. Cloud Walking Coffee iw hosting a Disco Night with cocktails,...
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
WNDU
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
Volunteer firefighters, bystanders remove goose frozen to beach in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County volunteer firefighters freed a Canada Goose Monday near Lake Michigan. The goose was frozen in wet sand on the edge of Lake Michigan. Bystanders at Indiana Dunes State Park first spotted the bird. They tried to rescue it but needed more help. Crews arrived and […]
