ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dr. Wendy Weinstein on keeping calm during the storm

By Dave Greber, Evan Anstey, Jordan Norkus
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Io9Pj_0jvQsRP000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people have been dealing with anxiety during the blizzard and its aftermath.

On Monday afternoon, Dr. Wendy Weinstein, the adult unit chief at BryLin, joined us to discuss how people can keep calm as the situation continues. Watch the interview in the video above.

Jordan Norkus is an anchor who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here .

Dave Greber is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“There’s our guardian angel”: Man breaks into Cheektowaga school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Common Council President on blizzard aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As clean up from the Blizzard ’22 continues, many are wondering “What’s next?” Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen joined News 4 at 4 to discuss his story and weigh in on the blizzard aftermath. View the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

City of Buffalo to hold Wednesday storm update

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to provide another update on post-blizzard cleanup efforts. The update can be live-streamed above. This page will be updated with a recap following the presser. A recording of the full conference will be available to watch at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Several Canisius College buildings damaged due to blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several buildings on the Canisius College campus have sustained damage as a result of the Blizzard of ’22, according to school officials. Canisius officials told News 4’s Adam Duke in a statement: “Several of our buildings have sustained damage. As we continue to assess damage, we are limiting access to the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

NFTA resumes full bus service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Friday that they will be resuming its full metro bus and paratransit service effective immediately. NFTA had suspended services due to the Blizzard of ’22 that impacted portions of Western New York and resumed limited Metro Rail services on Tuesday. Due to road conditions from […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy