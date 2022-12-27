ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa.

According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.

Police said no serious injuries were reported.

Police said the driver of the SUV admitted to being drunk and was arrested for drunk driving, as well as for being in possession of an AK-47 while intoxicated.

KTUL

Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Suspect shot dead by police following pursuit through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman, running from officers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
KTUL

Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6

Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Being Found In Coweta

An inmate from a facility in McAlester escaped and was on the run for more than 12 hours. He is back in custody Friday. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said they captured Shelby Goodnight in Coweta Friday afternoon. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said five agencies worked to locate Goodnight,...
COWETA, OK
KOCO

Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
STILLWATER, OK
