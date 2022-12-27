Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa.

According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.

Police said no serious injuries were reported.

Police said the driver of the SUV admitted to being drunk and was arrested for drunk driving, as well as for being in possession of an AK-47 while intoxicated.

