Holiday hoops preview: See where Fort Worth-area teams and players are playing in DFW

The high school basketball holiday season starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday and some of the best Fort Worth-area teams and players are in action across the metroplex.

Here are some of the top tournaments in DFW this week with top players and teams to watch:

Boys

Whataburger Orange

Mansfield Legacy HS

Dec. 28-30

Fort Worth-area teams: Timberview, Legacy, Martin, Birdville, North Crowley, Keller

Players to watch: Kordelius Jefferson (Martin), Brooks Bahr (Keller), Gehrig Normand (Birdville), Myles Amason (Birdville), Ahmare Rose (Legacy), KD Davis (North Crowley)

Byron Nelson Bobcat Classic

Byron Nelson HS

Dec. 27-29

Fort Worth-area teams: Byron Nelson, Northwest, Carroll, Mansfield

Players to watch: Finley Bizjack (Byron), Carter Ruck (Carroll), Sterling Butler (Mansfield)

In-N-Out Allen Holiday Invitational

Allen HS

Dec. 27-29

Fort Worth-area teams: Burleson, Trimble Tech, Godley

Players to watch: Reid Strebeck (Burleson)

Dallas ISD Gold

Dallas ISD, South Oak Cliff, Wilson, Ellis Davis Field House

Dec. 28-30

Fort Worth-area teams: Wyatt

Players to watch: Myles Rigsby (Wyatt), Nick Gunter (Wyatt)

Dallas ISD Silver

Dallas ISD, Conrad, Adams, Forrester Field House

Dec. 28-30

Fort Worth-area teams: Sam Houston

Whataburger Blue

Chisholm Trail HS

Dec. 28-30

Fort Worth-area teams: Decatur, Brock, Peaster

Players to watch: Tramar Gilbert (Peaster, Gunner McElroy (Peaster), Sawyer Strosnider (Brock)

Girls

MISD Spring Creek Invitational

Mansfield ISD, Lake Ridge, Timberview, Summit, Mansfield

Dec. 28-30

Fort Worth-area teams: Crowley, Dunbar, Mansfield, Lake Ridge, Legacy, Summit, Timberview

Players to watch: Kiah Goynes (Crowley), Tomi Graves (Dunbar), Jordan McIntosh (Dunbar), Kylie Marshall (Lake Ridge), Savannah Catalon (Legacy), Destiny Whitaker (Summit), Chrishawn Coleman (Timberview)

Whataburger Blue

Saginaw HS

Dec. 28-30

Fort Worth-area teams: Liberty Christian, Peaster, Southwest Christian

Players to watch: Emma Kay Martin (Liberty Christian), Payton Hull (Peaster), Brooklyn Bosher (Peaster), Ananda Jenerson (SCS)

Dallas ISD Gold

Dallas ISD, Pinkston, Skyline, Ellis Davis Field House

Dec. 28-30

Fort Worth-area teams: Bowie, Joshua, Everman

Players to watch: Blessing Teamer (Bowie), Alaisha Brown (Bowie), Peyton Cole (Joshua), Synia Dewater (Everman)

