Holiday hoops preview: See where Fort Worth-area teams and players are playing in DFW
The high school basketball holiday season starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday and some of the best Fort Worth-area teams and players are in action across the metroplex.
Here are some of the top tournaments in DFW this week with top players and teams to watch:
Boys
Whataburger Orange
Mansfield Legacy HS
Dec. 28-30
Fort Worth-area teams: Timberview, Legacy, Martin, Birdville, North Crowley, Keller
Players to watch: Kordelius Jefferson (Martin), Brooks Bahr (Keller), Gehrig Normand (Birdville), Myles Amason (Birdville), Ahmare Rose (Legacy), KD Davis (North Crowley)
Byron Nelson Bobcat Classic
Byron Nelson HS
Dec. 27-29
Fort Worth-area teams: Byron Nelson, Northwest, Carroll, Mansfield
Players to watch: Finley Bizjack (Byron), Carter Ruck (Carroll), Sterling Butler (Mansfield)
In-N-Out Allen Holiday Invitational
Allen HS
Dec. 27-29
Fort Worth-area teams: Burleson, Trimble Tech, Godley
Players to watch: Reid Strebeck (Burleson)
Dallas ISD Gold
Dallas ISD, South Oak Cliff, Wilson, Ellis Davis Field House
Dec. 28-30
Fort Worth-area teams: Wyatt
Players to watch: Myles Rigsby (Wyatt), Nick Gunter (Wyatt)
Dallas ISD Silver
Dallas ISD, Conrad, Adams, Forrester Field House
Dec. 28-30
Fort Worth-area teams: Sam Houston
Whataburger Blue
Chisholm Trail HS
Dec. 28-30
Fort Worth-area teams: Decatur, Brock, Peaster
Players to watch: Tramar Gilbert (Peaster, Gunner McElroy (Peaster), Sawyer Strosnider (Brock)
Girls
MISD Spring Creek Invitational
Mansfield ISD, Lake Ridge, Timberview, Summit, Mansfield
Dec. 28-30
Fort Worth-area teams: Crowley, Dunbar, Mansfield, Lake Ridge, Legacy, Summit, Timberview
Players to watch: Kiah Goynes (Crowley), Tomi Graves (Dunbar), Jordan McIntosh (Dunbar), Kylie Marshall (Lake Ridge), Savannah Catalon (Legacy), Destiny Whitaker (Summit), Chrishawn Coleman (Timberview)
Whataburger Blue
Saginaw HS
Dec. 28-30
Fort Worth-area teams: Liberty Christian, Peaster, Southwest Christian
Players to watch: Emma Kay Martin (Liberty Christian), Payton Hull (Peaster), Brooklyn Bosher (Peaster), Ananda Jenerson (SCS)
Dallas ISD Gold
Dallas ISD, Pinkston, Skyline, Ellis Davis Field House
Dec. 28-30
Fort Worth-area teams: Bowie, Joshua, Everman
Players to watch: Blessing Teamer (Bowie), Alaisha Brown (Bowie), Peyton Cole (Joshua), Synia Dewater (Everman)
