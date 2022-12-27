Read full article on original website
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 14 – Workers Rights And Equitable Pay In NYS
YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team – Hillary Belin, Indo Quinones, Alize Scott, and Cienna Simon – discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region. This episode features Hillary, Kirsten, Indo and Cienna discussing...
wrfalp.com
Lily Dale Assembly Historic District Receive NYS Historic Preservation Award
The Lily Dale Assembly Historic District in Cassadaga has been recognized with a 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Award. Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “Preserving notable landmarks across New York allows us to celebrate our shared history and honor our collective past.”. The Lily Dale Assembly...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba business to close facility and move to Rush and Mentor, Ohio; 29 jobs ending on March 31
Photo of a product sold by HuFriedyGroup on their website. The HuFriedyGroup, which sells dental equipment to dentists, will be leaving Cuba in Allegany County and 29 employees will lose their jobs. The Allegany County Legislators will have a copy of the letter from HuFriedyGroup in their resolution packets today...
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
wrfalp.com
End of Year, New Year’s Day Hikes Planned in WNY
Several hikes are planned for the end of the year and start of the New Year around Western New York. The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a guided winter hike from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, December 31. The hike will give people an opportunity to learn how...
Saratogian
Hochul announces $234M in SNAP aid
ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits...
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
nystateofpolitics.com
New N.Y. laws that will go into effect on Jan. 1
While the gas tax holiday expires on New Year's Eve, New York's minimum wage will go up to $14.20 an hour for workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester. There are also a number of state laws that will go into effect the following day, on Jan. 1.
Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans. If fact, if you could stop doing it at Wegmans, Tops, Market in the Square, or any other grocery store and department store that would be great.
Akron Bugle
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t
Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
2 Buffalo women help stabbing victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were left rattled Tuesday night after they say they helped someone who was stabbed near Seneca Liquors on Seneca Street. When 2 On Your Side's photojournalist arrived at the scene there was no police presence but there was blood on the ground. One witness tells us she saw the man stabbed outside and rushed to help him get into the store.
Snowmobile club members get essential workers to hospitals during blizzard
When essential workers needed to get to their jobs during the blizzard, members of the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers Snowmobile Club stepped up.
