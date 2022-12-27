Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota inaugural schedule is set for Jan. 7
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Saturday, January 7, on the calendar to see South Dakota’s next crop of lawmakers and statewide officers take their oaths at the state Capitol. The day of good cheer officially starts on the Capitol’s third floor at 11 a.m., when state lawmakers swear allegiance as they begin two-year terms in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
KELOLAND TV
Governor names Althoff secretary of social services
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has appointed a new Cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Matt Althoff of Sioux Falls has served as chancellor for the Catholic diocese of eastern South Dakota the past 13 years. His uncle and godfather, Jim Ellenbecker, was the...
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: 2 new deaths and 1,781 new cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The death toll from the 2022-23 flu season is now at 12 in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new flu-related deaths in the past week ending on Dec. 24. The two deaths were in Grant and Minnehaha Counties. There...
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KELOLAND TV
Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of defendants in Oregon who were convicted of crimes by non-unanimous juries before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such jury verdicts have a right to a new trial, under a decision issued by the state’s supreme court on Friday. The Oregon Supreme...
KELOLAND TV
Regulators reach deal with North Bend Wind
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Public Utilities Commission could decide next week whether central South Dakota gets another commercial project that turns wind into electricity. The three commissioners will consider on Thursday, January 5, whether to approve an application from North Bend Wind. Up to 71 turbines are...
KELOLAND TV
Sleetwood Mac, Snowmagator among new DOT snowplow names
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the state snowplows that could be headed out again with expected snow next week will have new names. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the third annual Name the Snowplow Contest. The contest ended on Nov. 30. The SDDOT said more than 650 entries were received.
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon be leaving to assist Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 109th Regional Support Group in Fort Hood, Texas, this week as they prepared for the deployment. “They will support troops on...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?
There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
KELOLAND TV
Influenza hits kids in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chances are you know of someone who’s had the flu this winter. The South Dakota Department of Health continues to report widespread flu activity. 53% of the flu cases confirmed by the State Health Department last week were in kids under the age...
KELOLAND TV
Dry Weekend, Snowy Monday & Tuesday
Mostly dry skies this weekend ahead of a storm system for Monday and Tuesday. Winter Storm Watches are already posted for Monday and Tuesday. There are areas of fog in central and eastern KELOLAND this morning. The fog will slowly go away, but some reduced visibility will last into the early afternoon.
South Dakota couple trapped in home for 15 days following winter storm
For the last 15 days, families like the Semans have been trapped inside their homes, relying on dwindling food, propane and bitter cold temperatures.
Comments / 0