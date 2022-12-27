ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota marijuana: A year in review

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota inaugural schedule is set for Jan. 7

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Saturday, January 7, on the calendar to see South Dakota’s next crop of lawmakers and statewide officers take their oaths at the state Capitol. The day of good cheer officially starts on the Capitol’s third floor at 11 a.m., when state lawmakers swear allegiance as they begin two-year terms in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Governor names Althoff secretary of social services

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has appointed a new Cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Matt Althoff of Sioux Falls has served as chancellor for the Catholic diocese of eastern South Dakota the past 13 years. His uncle and godfather, Jim Ellenbecker, was the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff

The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota flu: 2 new deaths and 1,781 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The death toll from the 2022-23 flu season is now at 12 in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new flu-related deaths in the past week ending on Dec. 24. The two deaths were in Grant and Minnehaha Counties. There...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of defendants in Oregon who were convicted of crimes by non-unanimous juries before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such jury verdicts have a right to a new trial, under a decision issued by the state’s supreme court on Friday. The Oregon Supreme...
OREGON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Regulators reach deal with North Bend Wind

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Public Utilities Commission could decide next week whether central South Dakota gets another commercial project that turns wind into electricity. The three commissioners will consider on Thursday, January 5, whether to approve an application from North Bend Wind. Up to 71 turbines are...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sleetwood Mac, Snowmagator among new DOT snowplow names

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the state snowplows that could be headed out again with expected snow next week will have new names. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the third annual Name the Snowplow Contest. The contest ended on Nov. 30. The SDDOT said more than 650 entries were received.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon be leaving to assist Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 109th Regional Support Group in Fort Hood, Texas, this week as they prepared for the deployment. “They will support troops on...
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
WYOMING STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Influenza hits kids in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chances are you know of someone who’s had the flu this winter. The South Dakota Department of Health continues to report widespread flu activity. 53% of the flu cases confirmed by the State Health Department last week were in kids under the age...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Dry Weekend, Snowy Monday & Tuesday

Mostly dry skies this weekend ahead of a storm system for Monday and Tuesday. Winter Storm Watches are already posted for Monday and Tuesday. There are areas of fog in central and eastern KELOLAND this morning. The fog will slowly go away, but some reduced visibility will last into the early afternoon.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy