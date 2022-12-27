Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Phelps County man killed in Maries County car crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed Dec. 29 after his truck overturned in Maries County. Gary L. Stearns, 71, of St. James, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup on Missouri Route 28 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. Route 63. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began an […]
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 28, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miller County. George Z. Cook, 20, of Eldon, was killed after being hit by a 1987 Chevrolet K1500. According to a crash report, the Chevrolet truck was traveling west on Business Route […]
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
One killed and another injured in Macon County crash
A Macon County man died at a hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. The post One killed and another injured in Macon County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Early Friday morning, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Fulton Police Department executed a search warrant on Callaway Drive in Fulton. Officials say, over six grams of meth were found during the search. Justin W. Thurston, 39, and Elizabeth A. Atterberry, 37, were arrested by The post Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve
Water pipes that burst over the weekend caused “significant damage” at Faurot Field, according to a University of Missouri spokesman. The post ‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bond set for woman charged in relation to gas station shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A bond was set for a woman charged with assault in relation to a Dec. 19 shooting at a gas station in Columbia. Jasmine B. Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. The Columbia Police Department said on Dec. 19 that it was looking for Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, on suspicion The post Bond set for woman charged in relation to gas station shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Moberly man hospitalized after sliding off road
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. – A snow covered roadway is reportedly the cause of a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Randolph County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 12:05 p.m. Sunday on Route BB, five miles west of Moberly. A westbound driver, 27-year-old Christopher L. Johnson, of Moberly, slid and ran off the south side of the roadway and struck several small trees.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
kttn.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes
A Jefferson City, Mo., business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Marie Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
